World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NGOs Remind The EU That Hydropower Is Not The Green Energy Solution For Europe

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 5:59 am
Press Release: WWF Central And Eastern Europe

WWF EPO, the European Anglers Alliance, the European Environmental Bureau, the European Rivers Network and Wetlands international have published a new briefing paper asking policy-makers in the European Parliament and Council to amend the Commission’s ‘REPowerEU’ proposal to exclude new or revamped hydropower projects from any ‘go-to areas’.

The Living Planet Report 2022 released earlier this month reminded us that freshwater species populations have seen the greatest overall global decline (83%) among all species groups. What’s more, monitored freshwater migratory fish populations have declined by 76% between 1970 and 2016 globally, but 93% in Europe, making our continent the most affected.

The LPR also tells us that habitat loss and barriers to migration routes are responsible for about half of the threats to these migratory freshwater species, therefore sending a clear signal that further construction of barriers including hydropower dams is not desirable. Tomorrow, 25th October, the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) will vote on the REPower-EU proposal which aims to accelerate Europe’s clean energy transition and increase energy independence. The plan, which includes setting the new EU renewable target and designating ‘go-to areas’ for renewable energy deployment has already had a calling effect for new hydropower projects, as described in the briefing paper.

But allowing new hydropower development in go-to areas could mean that those plants would be exempted from the obligation to go through an environmental impact assessment, and benefit from silent approval procedures.

While a rapid expansion of solar and wind energy is needed to decarbonise our energy mix and mitigate the effects of climate change, the same is not true for hydropower. 8,507 new hydropower plants were still planned in Europe in 2019, out of which 60% have a negligible energy production capacity. Many of the hydropower plants planned or built in the past 15 years have been legally challenged both at national and EU level, as well as induced constant public protests in several parts of Europe. Hydroelectricity production will become more unreliable due to climate change effects. Last but not least, 60% of EU rivers, lakes and wetlands are not healthy, and Europe has the most fragmented river landscape on the planet.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WWF Central And Eastern Europe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Globetrotter: How Europe Has Navigated Its Energy Crises
While European energy prices have eased slightly in recent months, stress continues to build across a continent that has long been dependent on access to cheap Russian energy...
More>>

Environmental Paper Network: NGOs Call On UN Climate Conference To Fix Flawed Carbon Accounting Rules
Leading up to COP27, a network of more than 190 non-government organisations worldwide will take action today - the International Day of Action on Biomass... More>>



Vijay Prashad: Charting The Rise Of Anti-French Sentiment Across Northern Africa
In November 2021, a French military convoy was making its way to Mali while passing through Burkina Faso and Niger. It did not get very far. It was stopped in Téra, Niger, and before that at several points in Burkina Faso... More>>



Sudan: Bloodbath In Blue Nile, Authorities Must Protect Civilians From Tribal Violence
Sudanese authorities must take serious measures to protect civilians, control tribal violence in the country, and ensure that the rule of law is implemented after hundreds of people were killed and injured in the most recent rounds of violence in the Blue Nile state... More>>


UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

Save The Children: More Than A Quarter Of People In The World’s Worst Food Crisis Are Living In West And Central Africa
58 million people (1) across West and Central Africa, including nearly 29 million children, are now acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food assistance, says an alliance of leading international NGOs in the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 