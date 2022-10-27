Fujitsu Embarks On Digital Collaboration With WBCSD For Carbon Neutral Transportation

TOKYO, Oct 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the start of a digital collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) (1), Dutch consulting firm Arcadis (2) and British electricity company National Grid (3) leveraging Fujitsu's Fleet Optimization solution to contribute to the realization of carbon neutral transportation through Business-to-Business data sharing.

With the aim of promoting the decarbonization of transportation, the partners conducted trials with Fujitsu's Fleet Optimization solution to combine multiple data on electric vehicles with open data on carbon intensity (CO2 emissions per unit), which indicates the degree of greenness of electric power, to support the charging of EVs during periods with ample supply of green power such as wind and solar power. Trials conducted using data from grocery delivery EVs in the UK demonstrated that Fujitsu's Fleet Optimization solution enabled fleet operators (4) to reduce CO2 emissions from EV charging by 15%.

Outline of the trials

European commercial fleet operators are increasingly turning to EVs to achieve carbon neutrality in their operations. However, the reduction of CO2 emissions from EV charging represents an ongoing challenge that requires a comprehensive approach transcending the boundaries of the transportation and energy industries.

To accurately visualize and evaluate data related to CO2 emissions from EV charging, Fujitsu in cooperation with WBCSD, Arcadis, and National Grid conducted trials leveraging Fujitsu's Fleet Optimization solution. The trials focused the use of data on the operation and charging of grocery delivery EVs in the UK operating at night and early in the morning, which was analyzed along with multiple other sources of data, including the amount of electricity transmitted and distributed in the region as well as open data on carbon intensity.

The analysis of data from these EVs revealed that charging delivery vehicles during periods with an ample supply of green power (wind power, solar power, etc.) enabled fleet operators to reduce CO2 emissions from EV charging by 15%, offering a possible strategy to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality in the energy and transportation industries.

By providing actual data evidence on CO2 reductions, Fujitsu aims to promote understanding of the importance of data sharing and visualization among various companies around the world and to contribute to the solution of societal issues related to the balance of power supply and demand.

Details of the trials will be presented during the breakout session of the "WBCSD Council Meeting Tokyo 2022" held during October 25 and 28, 2022. The WBCSD released the following press release today: bit.ly/3zhIGy0

Social digital twin technology to reduce carbon emissions

Fujitsu is promoting the research and development of Social Digital Twin (5) technology that aims to contribute to the formulation of measures to solve diverse and complex issues by digitally reproducing the interactions between people, goods, the economy and society based on an image of the actual state of society. Moving forward, Fujitsu will boost further initiatives to contribute to the common global goal of a carbon neutral society by digitizing information in the real world to conduct various social experiments and simulations at the city level.

Fujitsu further plans to expand its business beyond fleet operators and logistics companies to transport service providers to contribute to an even more far-reaching reduction of CO2 emissions and to optimize the entire logistics and transportation service sector.

(1) The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) :

WBCSD is the premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world's leading sustainable businesses working collectively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net zero, nature positive, and more equitable future.

(2) Arcadis:

engineering and infrastructure consulting firm. Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board: Peter Oosterveer

(3) National Grid:

energy company operating in the United Kingdom and the United States. Head Office: London; Chief Executive: John Pettigrew FEI FIET

(4) Fleet operators:

companies and organizations that provide services including transportation, automobiles, and air transportation.

(5) Social Digital Twin:

A Social Digital Twin digitally reproduces the relationships and connections between people, goods, the economy and society to offer a simulation, prediction and decision making environment in which to solve diverse and complex social issues.

About Fujitsu

