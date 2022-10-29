World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES: (1) OPT; ( 2) Russia

Saturday, 29 October 2022, 5:19 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 28 October 2022

Subject: (1) OPT; (2) Russia

1) OPT

This week saw further violence in the occupied West Bank, raising concerns about the possible resumption of unlawful targeted killings by Israeli security forces.

On Sunday, 23 October, a reportedly senior member of “the Lion’s Den” - a loose group of young armed Palestinian men – was killed in the old city of Nablus, apparently when a boobytrapped motorcycle detonated near him.

During operations on Tuesday, 25 October against “the Lion’s Den” members of the Israeli security forces shot dead three men in the old city of Nablus. One of the men was reportedly armed, while two others are reported to have been unarmed. Also on Tuesday, another man who was reportedly a senior member of the same group, was shot dead. Yet another man was killed when the car he was in exploded right outside of the old city.

Earlier, on 25 September, Israeli security forces opened fire on and killed a member of “the Lion’s Den” who was riding a motorcycle in Nablus. The circumstances of all these incidents are being verified by our Office.

At least 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem this year, including 26 children and five women. Three Palestinians, including one child, were killed by settlers or settlement guards, while another child was killed by either a settler or by Israeli security forces. Four members of the Israeli security forces and one settlement guard have been killed by Palestinians in the West Bank.

We recall that international human rights law only permits the use of firearms when absolutely necessary, when there is an imminent threat to life or of serious injury. Any killing resulting from the use of firearms or targeting of individuals who do not present an imminent threat to life or of serious injury, may amount to extrajudicial executions – an egregious violation of the right to life – and willful killings, under the Fourth Geneva Convention, which is applicable in the entire occupied Palestinian territory.

2) Russia

On Thursday, the Russian parliament – the State Duma – adopted proposals to broaden a ban on any discussion and sharing of information about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and their human rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, is deeply concerned about this latest development, which infringes even further on international human rights norms and standards.

The proposals would expand an existing law from 2013, which been extensively examined and condemned by UN human rights experts as discriminatory, violating fundamental rights to freedom of expression, and leading to an increase in hate speech, hate crimes, and abuse, including against children.

The legislative amendments worsen this situation by broadening the scope of the law to a blanket ban on all communications on the subject, including to adults. The proposals also target the rights of transgender people.

The High Commissioner appeals to legislators, who will consider the proposals in a further two readings, to reject this proposal, and to instead repeal the existing law and take urgent steps to prohibit and actively combat both discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The High Commissioner also notes that exclusion, stigmatisation and discrimination of any group within a society is corrosive, is a root cause of violence, and has a negative impact on society as a whole.

