Nozomi Networks Names Jared Waterman As Chief Financial Officer

Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT & IoT cybersecurity, today announced that Jared Waterman has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the company. In addition to leading Nozomi Networks’ global finance organisation, Mr. Waterman will be responsible for support functions including overseeing the finance, legal and IT teams.

“I’m excited to welcome Jared to Nozomi Networks,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “He has a proven track record in guiding private companies through major growth phases as well as entering public markets or strategic acquisitions. He will play an integral role as we accelerate our business.”

Mr. Waterman brings a number of years of experience in successfully executing strategic financial growth plans, fundraising and IPOs to his role at Nozomi Networks. As Vice President of Finance for Pandora he scaled Finance from the ground up, taking the company through an IPO and growing revenue to $1.5 billion. As Senior Vice President of Finance at Yext, he helped guide global expansion efforts that grew the company to more than $350 million in annual revenue. Before joining Nozomi Networks, he was Chief Financial Officer at HR tech company Inflection. At Inflection Jared helped guide the company’s go to market expansion, as well as helped drive a successful exit in Q2 2022.

“Nozomi Networks is at a critical phase in its evolution. Our team, technology, and global presence uniquely positions us to capitalise on our market leadership,” Waterman said. “I’m excited to join this team as we take the company to the next level in providing enterprises and critical infrastructure providers with cybersecurity and analytics for all their connected devices. We have a significant opportunity ahead of us and I look forward to being part of the leadership team as we take the next step in our journey.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organisations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

