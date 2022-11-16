World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Somalia: Türk Decries Steep Rise In Civilian Casualties Amid Surge In Al-Shabaab Attacks

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (14 November 2022) – A steep rise in civilian casualties in Somalia, due largely to attacks by the Al-Shabaab armed group, has exacerbated an already grim human rights and humanitarian situation for the people of Somalia, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said Monday.

According to the latest UN figures, at least 613 civilians have been killed and 948 injured so far this year – the highest number since 2017 and more than a 30 percent rise from last year. Most of the casualties, 315 killed and 686 injured, have been due to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), at least 94 percent of which were attributed to Al-Shabaab. Other casualties have been caused by State security forces, clan militia and other unidentified actors.

“This year has brought an abrupt halt to a general decline in deaths and injuries documented since 2017,” said Türk. “I am deeply concerned that more Somalis continue to lose their lives on a daily basis.”

“All parties to the conflict must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure that civilians are protected. This also includes armed elements engaged alongside the Government in the conflict against Al-Shabaab, as well as international forces.”

“I call on the Government of Somalia to take all necessary steps – in cooperation with the international community – to strengthen the protection of civilians, in line with international human rights norms and standards and international humanitarian law,” the High Commissioner added.

Other casualties have resulted from Al-Shabaab suicide bombings, the most recent of which was on 29 October near the Ministry of Education in the capital Mogadishu, and left at least 121 people dead and 333 injured, according to Somalia’s Ministry of Health. Most of the casualties were civilians. An earlier Al-Shabaab attack on Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on 21 August killed at least 22 civilians and injured 30.

In addition to the deliberate targeting of civilians, latest information gathered by the United Nations Human Rights Office indicates that in recent months Al-Shabaab has destroyed numerous wells and poisoned another in the Hiraan region, at a time when Somalis are facing extreme hardship due to drought in many parts of the country. Al-Shabaab also destroyed part of the riverbank of the Shabelle river, houses, a bridge, the disabling telecommunication antennas and 11 schools.

“Such wanton destruction is reprehensible, particularly given the difficult humanitarian situation, with the consecutive failure of five rainy seasons and large-scale displacement in the country,” Türk said.

“Deliberately targeting civilians and destroying, as such, objects indispensable to the civilian population constitute war crimes under international law. They must stop.”

The UN Human Rights Chief also stressed the crucial need for accountability for gross violations of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law – key to prevent the fuelling of vicious cycles of violence.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

tuvalu.tv: Without Climate Action, Tuvalu Will Be The First Nation To Be Forced Into The Metaverse
Tuvalu is a low-lying Pacific nation currently experiencing the effects of a global sea level rise caused by climate change and expected to be underwater in a matter of decades due to global inaction...
More>>



Fire & Emergency NZ: Team To Support New South Wales Flood Response
An incident management team from Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be departing for Australia today (Monday 14 November) to support the widespread flooding response in New South Wales... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Activation Of Official Rescue Missions Critical To Halt Growing Number Of Migrant Drownings
An over 14% increase in the number of drowned migrants and asylum seekers this year as compared to last year necessitates the immediate activation of official rescue missions by EU countries... More>>

350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>


North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>

PIANGO: Urgent And Decisive Actions At The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27
With the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 underway at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO) and partners, have outlined a list of key asks... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 