Roses Only Achieves Record Customer Retention With Macquarie Telecom

Australia’s leading online flower delivery service reports record customer retention, doubles orders, mitigates impact from Brisbane floods, and eyes business expansion with support from Macquarie Telecom

Macquarie Telecom, part of Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ), today announced it has helped Roses Only Group, Australia’s leading online flower delivery service, achieve record levels of customer retention. With access to cloud, VoIP and SD-WAN services, the business delivered twice the amount of orders during last year’s COVID lockdown, and is eyeing an expansion of brands under its portfolio.

Based out of Brisbane, Roses Only Group delivers floral gifts, fruit hampers and wine to customers across Australia via 10 local warehouses. As one of Australia’s first e-commerce businesses, Roses Only has long recognised the role reliable technology plays in improving customer experiences.

According to CEO Kelly Taggart Macquarie’s cloud infrastructure and telecoms services have enabled the business to accurately crunch data and forecast the availability of 100 flower and stem varieties, contributing to its industry leading waste percentage of less than two per cent.

Last year, however, a new challenge emerged when COVID lockdowns saw twice the usual amount of orders filter into the business. Taggart said Macquarie’s reliable and scalable digital backbone and customer service helped meet this influx.

“Our customers expect seamless experiences, whether they’re looking to change a delivery address half-way through a journey, or we need to communicate delays so no surprises are ruined,” she said. “When order numbers doubled during lockdown, Macquarie helped us maintain this standard and prevent website downtime. Our own seamless experience with Macquarie’s local team meant we could also easily call them if any issues arose and have them fixed on the spot.”

Taggart said the successful service delivery during lockdown has since seen Roses Only achieve record levels of customer retention.

“The pandemic showed customers they can purchase, customise, and alter orders from the palm of their hand. It’s been great to see the amount of people already re-engaging our services this year, and we haven’t even hit the peak Christmas period.”

Managing customer orders during Brisbane floods

Roses Only’s strong technology environment played a part in managing service continuity when the February/March floods in Brisbane impacted one of its warehouses.

“Reliable communication is key during these events. Luckily, we had plenty of warning ahead of the flood, and our deliveries were only delayed by 24 hours. During this time, we were able to contact thousands of customers via phone and text and update delivery dates on our system without a hitch.”

Taggart continued that with this strong foundation, Roses Only has the confidence to embark on growth plans.

“We’re looking at adding more brands and businesses to our mix, and the support from Macquarie is comforting in this respect. I’m not concerned that adding another website will be a house of cards. We’ve got the stability there to grow and scale.”

Luke Clifton, Group Executive at Macquarie Telecom, commented: “The practice of gifting flowers dates back to the Ancient Egyptians, Greeks and the Roman Empire. Today, thanks to technology advances and companies like Roses Only, the process is both simpler and more sophisticated. We’re excited to continue working closely with the team and to see how the business evolves, grows and meets future challenges.”

© Scoop Media

