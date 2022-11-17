World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Zealand Maritime Workers Back Australian Tug Crews In Svitzer Dispute

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union of New Zealand is backing Australian maritime crews facing a lock out from their multinational corporate employer.

The entire Australian seagoing workforce of Svitzer Towage is being locked out from Friday 18 November, which will result in major disruptions in the supply chain.

Svitzer is a fully owned subsidiary of multinational shipping conglomerate AP Moller Maersk and receive federal funding for providing essential towage services in major Australian ports.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says New Zealand maritime workers are following the situation closely and had offered support and solidarity to affected crew members in Australia.

He says Australian management are attempting clawbacks of wages, reducing job security, and undermining safety standards, for their Australian tug crews.

“These tug crews do an amazing job, including the rescue of ships in dangerous conditions, such as the stricken Portland Bay in July this year.”

Mr Harrison noted Svitzer’s Danish parent company is expected to deliver more than $30 billion in profit to its shareholders this year, after achieving a record profit last year of $21 billion as they benefited from unprecedented shipping prices during the pandemic.

He says the Maritime Union is extending its support to the three Australian unions involved in the dispute – the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA), the Australian Institute of Marine and Power Engineers (AIMPE), and the Australian Marine Officers Union (AMOU).

Transport unions from around the world are currently meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, and will be forming a united global response to the actions of Svitzer.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

tuvalu.tv: Without Climate Action, Tuvalu Will Be The First Nation To Be Forced Into The Metaverse
Tuvalu is a low-lying Pacific nation currently experiencing the effects of a global sea level rise caused by climate change and expected to be underwater in a matter of decades due to global inaction...
More>>



Fire & Emergency NZ: Team To Support New South Wales Flood Response
An incident management team from Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be departing for Australia today (Monday 14 November) to support the widespread flooding response in New South Wales... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Activation Of Official Rescue Missions Critical To Halt Growing Number Of Migrant Drownings
An over 14% increase in the number of drowned migrants and asylum seekers this year as compared to last year necessitates the immediate activation of official rescue missions by EU countries... More>>

350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>


North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>

PIANGO: Urgent And Decisive Actions At The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27
With the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 underway at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO) and partners, have outlined a list of key asks... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 