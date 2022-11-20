World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Health Orgs: COP27 Governments Must Stay At Table To Reach Robust Loss And Damage Agreement

Sunday, 20 November 2022, 4:58 am
Press Release: Global Climate and Health Alliance

Sharm El-Sheikh, 1300 EET, 19 November 2022: Amidst rumors that COP27 may close without an agreement, and trigger a special session in mid-2023, or defer agreement on key issues until COP28, the Jeni Miller, Executive Director of Global Climate and Health Alliance, which brings together over 130 health organizations from around the world to tackle climate change and to protect and promote public health, said:

“With people’s lives and humanity’s future at stake, governments at COP27 have a moral duty to stay at the table until they reach a robust agreement on establishment of loss and damage finance, that answers the needs of people around the world already being impacted by climate change”.

“In the coming hours, countries must also sit down and thrash out firm plans for protecting the future health and livelihoods of people worldwide, by making a clear commitment to an equitable phase-out of all fossil fuels, essential to limiting warming to 1.5C. At this stage, anything less will be seen as a profound failure to protect people’s right to health from the ravages of the unfolding climate crisis”.

