Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Agreement Between Military And Civilians In Sudan

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 5:34 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

GENEVA (5 December 2022) – I welcome today’s signing of a framework agreement between civilian leaders and the military in Sudan – an important first step towards a political agreement and the restoration of a civilian-led government. It will be important for the international community to support the next phase of the transition.

During my visit to Sudan last month, I was touched by the will of the Sudanese people to envision the future of the country anchored in human rights and justice. The signing of the framework agreement is a huge opportunity to ensure that this vision becomes reality.

I welcome the release yesterday of two former officials of the now disbanded Committee for the Dismantling of the 30 June 1989 Regime, Anti-Corruption and Recovery of Public Funds, Wagdi Saleh and Abdullah Suleiman, as an important confidence building measure.

My Office remains committed to supporting the people of Sudan in their aspirations for peace, justice, democracy, and the rule of law, and to ensuring that human rights and accountability remain central to the transition process.

