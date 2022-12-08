Boomi Names Steve Lucas As Chief Executive Officer

BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it has appointed Steve Lucas as Chief Executive Officer. Lucas joins Boomi from iCIMS and brings more than 27 years of experience in enterprise software. He succeeds David Meredith, who has stepped down from the role to pursue other interests.

Lucas has significant experience leading and operating some of the world’s most innovative software companies. Prior to spending three years growing iCIMS into a premier talent cloud company, Lucas held executive roles at Adobe, Marketo, SAP, and Salesforce. As CEO of Marketo, Lucas implemented significant product expansion and platform growth, leading to Adobe’s $4.75 billion acquisition of the company.

“I’ve spent more than two decades building and growing software companies, and the need for integration across the enterprise has never been more clear or critical,” said Lucas. “Boomi is one of few independent, cloud-native platforms of scale that is enabling greater automation and efficiency across the organisation, helping teams understand, share, and optimise data in better and faster ways. I am excited to partner with the team to grow and expand our platform for the benefit of our customers.”

Lucas’ joining coincides with a time of significant momentum at Boomi. In July, the company set an industry record for the largest customer base among integration platform vendors – and recently tripled the growth rate of new bookings year over year. The company also welcomed three world-class executives to its board: Mark Fields, former CEO of Ford Motor Company, Larry Quinlan, former CIO of Deloitte, and Janine Seebeck, the CEO of BeyondTrust.

“Over the past year, Boomi has invested in product innovation, strengthened its capabilities in areas such as automation, and deepened its presence in new and existing markets across the globe,” said Brian Decker and Andrew Kowal of Francisco Partners. “As the company continues its strong growth, it’s the right time to transition leadership to Steve, who has an established track record of building and scaling innovative software businesses.”

“Steve is an accomplished executive known for his dynamic leadership, distinct operating expertise, and strong culture-building capabilities. With his guidance, we are confident that the Boomi team will continue to thrive,” continued Art Heidrich and Nehal Raj of TPG. “We also want to recognise and thank David for his strong contributions to Boomi.”

“I am deeply proud of what the Boomi team has accomplished, from its record customer growth to numerous industry recognitions, which are a testament to the strength of the Boomi product and people,” said Meredith.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi has also won numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

