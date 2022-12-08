World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Advocates For Vaping Lay Case Ahead Of COP10

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 7:35 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

CAPHRA’s nine member organisations have written to FCTC delegation heads from around the world, and health ministers and leaders, urging them to review the evidence which supports a Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) approach ahead of COP10.

With governments sending delegates to COP10 in November 2023, CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates) was keen to send leaders comprehensive reference material for their COP10 planning, submission writing, and deliberations.

COP10 will held in Panama and is hosted by the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

‘We do this on behalf of the four million current users of safer nicotine products in the wider Asia Pacific region. As you are aware, our region bears the brunt of the harm and death from combustible and unsafe oral tobacco globally,’ said the letter.

The CAPHRA representatives reminded the health leaders that the FCTC has a mandate to pursue Harm Reduction as a core tobacco control policy.

“It has been known for decades that tar, and carcinogens found in tobacco smoke, cause the death and disease associated with smoking, not nicotine. Research has proven that nicotine, while usually mildly addictive in the same way as caffeine, is not a health issue,” they wrote.

The letter also called on delegates to deplore FCTC’s policy to make COP10 sessions closed-door, unaccountable, and unreported - representing only vested interests.

“Delegates to COP10 should be representing the rights and aspirations of the citizens whose taxes are paying for their attendance, who expect them to speak on their behalf, acknowledge the science underpinning the harm reduction benefits of ENDS, and maintain democratic principles,” they wrote.

The CAPHRA representatives asked countries to take into account, when making their COP10 submissions, that consumers have the right to make choices that help them avoid adverse health outcomes. What’s more, people who smoke have the right to access less harmful nicotine products as alternatives to smoking.

The evidence-based documentation was wrapped up in a recently released white paper, titled ‘The Subversion of Public Health: Consumer Perspectives’. It was presented by CAPHRA executive co-ordinator Nancy Loucas at the Fifth Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF 2022).

To read the full white paper, visit: https://caphraorg.net/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/caphra-tga-submission-dec-2022.pdf

The Right2Switch petition urging the WHO to respect consumer rights and end its lies against vaping has now been signed by over 10,000 people. It can be viewed and signed at https://change.org/v4v-petition

For a free digital media repository on tobacco harm reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images, and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Civicus: The Right To Protest Is Under Attack Across The Asia Pacific Region
All across the Asia Pacific region, from Afghanistan to Fiji, the right to protest continues to face restrictions and attacks. A new global assessment by the CIVICUS Monitor... More>>



John P. Ruehl: Sanctions Batter Russia As The Kremlin Attempts To Overcome Them
Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S., the UK, and the EU placed major sanctions on Russia to constrict its economy and restrain its war effort. Having been updated several times since, these sanctions have compounded the effects of the previous sanctions placed on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea... More>>

Globetrotter: Cuba Goes On A Diplomatic Tour In An Increasingly Multipolar World
On November 27 morning, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, walked into a voting station in the Playa neighborhood to vote in Cuba’s municipal elections. He had landed in Havana an hour earlier from an intense tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey, and China...
More>>

Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 