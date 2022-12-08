World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Syria: Protestors’ Transgressions Do Not Justify State-sanctioned Violence In As-Suwayda, Legitimate Demands Must Be Met

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 9:15 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The violent incidents that erupted during protests against deteriorating living and economic conditions in As-Suwayda, south-eastern Syria, are extremely concerning, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement.

On Sunday 4 December, Syrian security forces fired live ammunition at protestors near the As-Suwayda Governorate building, killing a young man, Murad al-Matni, and injuring several others. Protesters had been demanded that security violations and the deterioration of living conditions be addressed; some demonstrators chanted for the regime’s overthrow.

Hundreds of Syrians peacefully demonstrated in As-Suwayda last Sunday, but the situation escalated as several protestors stormed the governorate building, setting fire to part of it and destroying its contents, as well as torching a nearby security car. Meanwhile, security forces opened direct fire, shooting haphazardly at protesters to disperse the crowd, and then continuing to target people.

Some protesters were carrying automatic weapons. According to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, policeman Mahmoud al-Salmawi was shot dead by “outlaws” attempting to storm police headquarters in As-Suwayda. The use of excessive force by Syrian security forces to suppress protests, however, and particularly the use of live ammunition, cannot be justified by the fact that some demonstrators used violence. Syria’s security forces and army, as well as allied militia, have used brutal methods to suppress the popular protests that began in March 2011, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries among unarmed peaceful protestors.

The Syrian government and its affiliated agencies consider all forms of protest and free speech to be acts of treason and dishonour—a policy put in place to legitimise and facilitate acts of violent repression. Official state media and pro-government activists have referred to the protesters as “outlaws” and “traitors” in an effort to focus on vandalism committed by some individuals, in order to incite violence against them all while ignoring protesters’ basic demands.

For several months now, people in the As-Suwayda Governorate have been suffering from major and worsening crises, including the cessation of government aid for hundreds of thousands of them. 90% of the population there has fallen below the poverty line, and there is additional and constant suffering due to near-total power and fuel outages, especially during the cold winter months.

As-Suwayda is plagued by frequent armed conflicts between unofficial armed groups affiliated with the country’s security forces, harassment of the civilian population by those groups, and the execution of arbitrary tasks—illegally, and in the interest of the security services and those within them who possess influence. This has exacerbated the general population’s suffering and created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the Governorate.

The right to peaceful assembly is a legitimate right guaranteed by relevant international conventions, and the Syrian government must respect this right and ensure that individuals can exercise it freely and without fear of harassment or targeting. Euro-Med Monitor urges protesters to refrain from using violence and use only peaceful methods of protest. The government must launch a thorough and independent investigation into the violent incidents that have accompanied the protests, identify all those responsible for the shootings, hold them accountable, and ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Euro-Med Monitor calls on the Syrian government to act immediately to find solutions to the escalating crises that Syrians are facing, stop the abuses of the general population by security forces and the armed groups associated with them, and release all those arrested for exercising their legitimate rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Civicus: The Right To Protest Is Under Attack Across The Asia Pacific Region
All across the Asia Pacific region, from Afghanistan to Fiji, the right to protest continues to face restrictions and attacks. A new global assessment by the CIVICUS Monitor... More>>



John P. Ruehl: Sanctions Batter Russia As The Kremlin Attempts To Overcome Them
Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S., the UK, and the EU placed major sanctions on Russia to constrict its economy and restrain its war effort. Having been updated several times since, these sanctions have compounded the effects of the previous sanctions placed on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea... More>>

Globetrotter: Cuba Goes On A Diplomatic Tour In An Increasingly Multipolar World
On November 27 morning, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, walked into a voting station in the Playa neighborhood to vote in Cuba’s municipal elections. He had landed in Havana an hour earlier from an intense tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey, and China...
More>>

Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 