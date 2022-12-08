GHY And Curtin University Sign MOU To Jointly Shape The Next Generation Of Media & Film Talents In The Region

- The Asia-Pacific region is now the largest contributor to growth of the global online video industry and it is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR to reach US$73 billion in 2027, according to a report by Media Partners Asia

- The MOU is for a term of 5 years and may be extended for a further period by mutual agreement

- The academic collaboration will bolster the future talent pool in Asia that may bring about opportunities for such talents to collaborate with GHY in terms of drama, film, concert production and digital media industry and/or to join GHY in the future

Singapore, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited ("GHY", and together with its subsidiaries and its PRC Affiliated Entities, the "Group"), a leading diversified group in Asia's media and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce that G.H.Y Culture & Media (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of GHY, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with a world-renowned education establishment, Curtin University, for an academic collaboration in higher education programs in Asia related to media and film studies.

Under the MOU, both parties have agreed to (i) discuss opportunities for education-industry collaboration and work- integrated learning programs, (ii) explore development of a global major and cross-campus industry-integrated learning programs, (iii) exchange information relating to activities in fields of mutual interest and (iv) provide the students of Curtin with mobility opportunities.

Curtin University is an innovative, global university known for its high-impact research, strong industry partnerships and commitment to preparing students for jobs of the future. Curtin University is one of the top universities worldwide and it has campuses in Western Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Mauritius.

Since its establishment, GHY has placed a strong emphasis on identifying, nurturing and promoting talent in the media and film industry across Southeast Asia. While providing access and valuable exposure of its end-to-end production capabilities, GHY has also initiated various tie-ups with industry leaders and education institutions to provide more opportunities for aspiring talents to directly learn from industry professionals and gain practical experience in this niche industry.

In addition, the Group has been expanding its portfolio of entertainment content and products, with diversification into new growth adjacencies such as musicals and its first-ever immersive live action game based on GHY's "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty" drama series.

Supported by a robust balance sheet with a net working capital of approximately S$130.1 million as at 30 June 2022, the Group is well-positioned to capture organic and inorganic growth initiatives, to capture the recovery and to bring sustainable long-term returns to shareholders.

Mr. Guo Jingyu, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, said, "New media consumers in Asia are dominated by younger demographics and the method of their media consumption is shifting from the big screen to their mobile phones with various forms of personalisation.

To better prepare and equip students for the future trends in the media and film industry, both GHY and Curtin University share a common vision to provide a structured higher-learning platform so as to develop Asia's talent pool and technology in the media and film industry to become one of the best in the world.

With GHY's strong in-house production capabilities and established industry network, there will be more opportunities for industry exchanges and on-the-job training programs for students under this academic collaboration.

For GHY, this is part of our initiatives to have an increasingly regional relationship and impact, strengthening our linkages with Asia through education and technology that are interconnected with our diversified business model within Asia's media and entertainment industry."

Professor Richard Blythe, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Humanities, Curtin University, said, "The MOU would offer new opportunities for students to gain invaluable real-world experience. This exciting new industry-education collaboration will bring together Curtin's long-standing and successful screen arts expertise with GHY's strong in- house production skills and clear industry connections."

Professor Blythe added, "We are delighted to be working with GHY Culture and Media to help develop and foster the next generation of media and film industry stars across Asia."

About G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co. Ltd. (SGX: XJB; Bloomberg: GHY:SP)

Listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited ("GHY" or the "Group") is a leading diversified group within Asia's media and entertainment industry. GHY has produced several dramas and films in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Singapore and Malaysia that have been broadcasted and/or distributed on major TV networks and leading video streaming platforms in the PRC. The Group has also undertaken the production of concerts for well-known international artistes in Singapore, with upcoming concerts to be held in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

GHY has strong in-house production teams, with scriptwriters, directors and producers who have been involved in various notable dramas and films. The production teams have consistently produced quality dramas and films and the Group also possesses expertise and capabilities across the business value chain.

Currently headquartered in Singapore and the PRC with over 170 employees, the Group also engages in concert production, talent management services, and costumes, props and make-up services.

For more information, please visit

https://ghyculturemedia.com/

About Curtin University

Curtin University is Western Australia's largest university, with close to 60,000 students. In addition to the University's main campus in Perth, Curtin also has a major regional campus in Kalgoorlie, and a campus in Midland, as well as four global campuses in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and Mauritius. Curtin staff and students come from Australia and over 120 other countries around the world, with half its international students studying at Curtin's offshore campuses.

Curtin is ranked between 9th to 18th in Australia according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2022 and has achieved a QS Five Stars Plus rating, the highest available for a tertiary institution, and one of only eight to do so in Australia.

The University has built a reputation around innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, being at the forefront of many high-profile research projects in astronomy, biosciences, economics, mining and information technology. It is also recognised globally for its strong connections with the industry, and for its commitment to preparing students for the jobs of the future.

For further information, visit curtin.edu.au.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the announcement uploaded on SGXNet on 8 December 2022.

