Iranian Rally - Sunday - 11 December - 11.00am - Western Park - Ponsonby - Stop The Execution

Friday, 9 December 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Samira Taghavi

The Islamic Republic killing machine has murdered Mohsen and is getting ready to execute many others. They kill the protestors in our silence. We must stop them before they kill others!

Join us in expressing our outrage at the state-ordered murder of 23-year-old student martyr, Mohsen Shekari.

Our ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ demonstration in honour of Mohsen will be held on Sunday (December 11th) at 11.00am, Western Park, Ponsonby.

The Islamic regime killed Mohsen by so-called ‘judicial’ hanging on December 8th. His crimes? Protesting for freedom and blocking a street to protect other protestors from the regime’s thugs. He was sentenced to death in one court session with no access to a lawyer, and hanged less then 10 weeks later

This cruel and lawless regime wants to see if they can intimidate protestors and scare away protests with a ‘sample execution’. We must show them that the world is watching; we will not stay silent and they can’t get away with murder.

We need your support on Sunday!

The details are …

Date and Time: Sunday 11 December – 11.00am

Assembly Location: Western Park, Ponsonby

Our specific purpose is to highlight the need for Jacinda Ardern’s government to unequivocally condemn, in the strongest terms, the Iranian regime, for assaulting, maiming and murdering its citizens and for refusing to add the Islamic Revolutionary guard to the terror list, basically for doing absolutely NOTHING.

Our statement

I (Samira Taghavi), Mahsa Marks and Dr Lida Ayoubi are very willing to make ourselves available for interviews and our photos are attached.

“On behalf of the movement, human rights advocate and lawyer, Samira Taghavi, today issued this press release;

The Woman, Life, Freedom campaign in New Zealand continues its commitment to supporting brave Iranian civilians who have been protesting against the brutal Iranian regime for nearly two months now.

Yet the Ardern government continues to do very little. Now liberated from her excuse that the Richwhite ‘influencers’ could have been harmed had her government opposed the Iranian regime emphatically, Ardern must now take these strong steps:

· Ardern must immediately add the murderous Revolutionary Guard Corp, (it’s members - and as a group, dependent relatives of members) to New Zealand’s ‘terrorist entities list’. While Ardern has lost the opportunity to lead, she can at least now follow the assertive steps of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp. We note that the New Zealand government this year added, “The Proud Boys” to the terrorist list, a group which is apparently minor in size and effect, compared to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp – a group responsible for countless deaths.

· Quickly draft and pass an Iranian sanctions bill - a move that would likely have broad cross-party support.

· Expel the Iranian ambassador and transfer New Zealand embassy functions from Tehran to Ankara, Turkey. The resulting saving (probably some $2 million), could be diverted to the opening of a New Zealand embassy in Israel (in addition to our present honorary consulate in Tel Aviv).

· Allow 100 Iranian woman to enter New Zealand universities for study at Masters and PHD level, while paying domestic student fees.

We also call for Minister Mahuta and the Prime Minister to hold MFAT officials to account for the advice that they have been providing to them to date. These officials, in particular, being; Deputy Secretary Rob Taylor, Middle East and Africa head, Jonathan Curr and Iran desk officer, Megan Williams. Why are sensible ideas such as those that we are promoting not being recommended by these officials?”

