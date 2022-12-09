World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mexico: Government And Business Must Address Negative Impacts Of Train Maya Project, Say UN Experts

Friday, 9 December 2022, 7:08 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (7 December 2022) – UN experts said today they were concerned the 1,500-kilometre Train Maya project on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula was endangering the rights of indigenous peoples and other communities to land and natural resources, cultural rights and the right to a healthy and sustainable environment.

Human rights defenders raising concerns on negative impacts face threats and attacks and very limited safe access to an independent and impartial tribunal, the experts said.

“As a state-led project, the Mexican government should take additional measures to ensure respect for human rights and the environment,” the experts said. In addition, the government has now elevated the project as a national security project, which allows it to derogate from the application of environmental and social safeguards. “This change in status of the State-led project does not allow Mexico to elude its international obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of people affected by this megaproject and to protect the environment in line with international standards.”

“That decision not only has the potential to allow human rights abuses to remain unaddressed, but also to undermine the project's purpose of bringing inclusive and sustainable social and economic development to the five Mexican states involved. In this context, the increasing involvement of the military in the construction and management of the project also raises great concern,” said Fernanda Hopenhaym, the Chair of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights.

The experts called on the Government to ensure meaningful participation of affected communities and transparency in human rights and environmental impact assessments prior to any future decisions related to the project as key to identify, prevent and address any further negative impacts.

“Free, prior and informed consent of indigenous peoples should be respected, and the cumulative actual and potential impacts of projects should be transparently assessed, in line with international human rights and environmental standards,” they said.

The experts have also expressed concern over the lack of human rights due diligence by companies involved in the project, which is estimated to cost up to $20 billion. “Relevant companies and investors domiciled in Spain, the United States and China cannot turn a blind eye to the serious human rights concerns related to the Train Maya project.”

The experts urged companies and investors to take appropriate measures and exercise leverage to ensure that human rights due diligence processes are carried out in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

 

*The experts: Fernanda Hopenhaym (Chair), Pichamon Yeophantong (Vice-Chair), Elżbieta Karska, Robert McCorquodale and Damilola Olawuyi, Working Group on Business and Human Rights; Francisco Cali Tzay, Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples; Saad Alfarargi, Special Rapporteur on the right to development; Alexandra Xanthaki, Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights; Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Ashwini K.P., Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; David R. Boyd, Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Civicus: The Right To Protest Is Under Attack Across The Asia Pacific Region
All across the Asia Pacific region, from Afghanistan to Fiji, the right to protest continues to face restrictions and attacks. A new global assessment by the CIVICUS Monitor... More>>



John P. Ruehl: Sanctions Batter Russia As The Kremlin Attempts To Overcome Them
Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S., the UK, and the EU placed major sanctions on Russia to constrict its economy and restrain its war effort. Having been updated several times since, these sanctions have compounded the effects of the previous sanctions placed on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea... More>>

Globetrotter: Cuba Goes On A Diplomatic Tour In An Increasingly Multipolar World
On November 27 morning, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, walked into a voting station in the Playa neighborhood to vote in Cuba’s municipal elections. He had landed in Havana an hour earlier from an intense tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey, and China...
More>>

Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 