Crime Stoppers Tasmania And Motorola Solutions Strengthen Public Safety Through Community Engagement

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has joined Crime Stoppers Tasmania and the state’s public safety agencies to deliver new technologies to enhance community safety and resilience throughout the state.

Motorola Solutions has delivered a new online reporting portal for Crime Stoppers Tasmania that provides a quick, easy and safe way for the public to share relevant crime-related information with police and other public safety agencies.

The portal enables tippers to easily attach media files, including pictures and video captured on their smartphones – a feature that provides valuable insights and improved quality of reporting for public safety agencies. The new system also shares information more rapidly with agencies and first responders, enabling them to make better informed decisions when investigating crimes. The deployment also includes cyber security support and vulnerability testing to help keep public data safe.

Crime Stoppers Tasmania Chair, Mr David Daniels OAM, said the new portal enables his organisation and the wider community to provide greater value and support for public safety agencies including Tasmania Police.

“Crime Stoppers’ core purpose is to support policing by providing valuable information that assists investigations and makes it easier for frontline police officers to do their essential daily work,” Mr Daniels said.

“Now, Motorola Solutions’ technology is truly helping us to ‘put the public in public safety’ to create a safer Tasmania,” he said.

Motorola Solutions managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Con Balaskas, said providing Crime Stoppers Tasmania and the state’s emergency services with better technology is essential to making the state safer and more prosperous for the future.

“Crime Stoppers Tasmania is empowering the public to share more information about crimes and threats, while our new online portal is making it easier for citizens to play a greater role in protecting their communities,” Balaskas said.

“The public can play a critical role in protecting communities and making Tasmania a safer and more resilient state overall.”

The deployment of the new online reporting portal reflects a growing public desire for the greater adoption of technology to enable higher levels of community safety. A major global research study found that 89 per cent of Australians want to see public safety transformed through the use of advanced technology.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and access control, and command centre software, bolstered by managed support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

About Crime Stoppers Tasmania

Crime Stoppers Tasmania operates as an independent non-profit, community organisation that supports crime solving through providing anonymous mechanisms for reporting crime. By offering anonymity and rewards (for information leading to charges being laid) Crime Stoppers combats the three major problems faced by the police in generating crime-solving information: fear of reprisal, apathy and reluctance to get involved.

