World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MRD Acknowledges West Kwaio Constituency MP’s Concern

Sunday, 18 December 2022, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has acknowledged the Member of Parliament for West Kwaio Constituency (WKC) for highlighting in Parliament challenges faced by the ministry in the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) particularly, the high price of supply goods and services through the Preferred Supplier Arrangement (PSA).

The ministry in a statement said that this is a valid issue but assured Honourable Claudius Tei’ifi that MRD is working diligently to strengthen its Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities to meaningfully address it.

Meanwhile, the ministry further welcomes the suggestion from the MP to channel the CDF through the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) model and hope that the MP will help the ministry pilot these important changes in his constituency by adopting the PCDF model.

“The ministry will ensure that all project proposals of West Kwaio Constituency has to go through the Ward Development Committees (WDC) within WKC. In that regards, MRD is calling on the MP Tei’ifi to ensure that all ward development committees in the constituency to apply under the PSA and that, they have to register first as a business company with the Company Haus. MRD will ensure that the MP for WKC must carry through with his call to utilize the CDF allocation for Financial Year 2023 through the PCDF model and, MRD stands ready to provide support.

“Let us hope that the WDC committees within WKC can satisfy all the business and banking requirements come FY2023 so that they can apply as a preferred supplier to the ministry,” the statement said.

MRD is encouraging those that have the capacity to operate as businesses and provide goods and services to our 50 constituencies to submit applications to the ministry once tenders are open in February 2023.

The ministry recognized MP Tei’ifi for raising these important outstanding issues and that MRD is already taking steps to address these issues step by step, and most importantly in collaboration with all 50 constituencies.

“Regarding the delay in the appointment of its constituency officials, the ministry takes responsibility for partly because appointments are approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and depends entirely on when PSC meets. However, appointment letters of constituency officials should reach them already and the ministry thanked the patience of officers concerned,” the statement clarified.

The ministry wants to assure the public that there are expected improvements to the delivery of the CDF once the new Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy is completed and approved by cabinet.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Somalia: Famine Narrowly Averted – So Far, Warn UN Humanitarians
In Somalia, a full-blown famine has been narrowly averted for now, but the hunger emergency has not gone away, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday... More>>


UN: More Than 11,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Yemen Conflict: UNICEF
More than 11,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Yemen - an average of four a day since fighting escalated in 2015, though the number is likely to be far higher, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported...
More>>


Civicus: The Right To Protest Is Under Attack Across The Asia Pacific Region
All across the Asia Pacific region, from Afghanistan to Fiji, the right to protest continues to face restrictions and attacks. A new global assessment by the CIVICUS Monitor... More>>


UN: Honours Pioneering Initiatives To Restore Ecosystems Worldwide
Ten initiatives from around the globe, which together aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land and coastlines, have been recognized by the UN... More>>


Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 