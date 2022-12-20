World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UK: UN Experts Condemn Attacks On Credibility Of Slavery And Trafficking Victims

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 5:23 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (19 December 2022) – Demonising victims of trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery erodes public sympathy for measures to protect them and may lead to attacks on these groups by extremists, UN experts warned today, urging the United Kingdom to step up efforts to protect survivors.

The credibility of victims of trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery, including migrants and nationals were under attack in the UK, the experts said.

“We are alarmed by the rise in unsubstantiated claims by public officials and Government departments regarding persons seeking protection under the Modern Slavery Act and the National Referral Mechanism in the past days and weeks,” they said. Government officials have voiced such claims in the media and on 13 December, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reported having delivered an oral statement to Parliament in which he said that “the threshold for someone to be considered a modern slave will be significantly raised”.

“Misleading statements that exaggerate the level of fraud and abuse in the system to protect victims of trafficking and slavery, suggest that survivors of these practices are migrants in an irregular situation or criminals rather than vulnerable victims of gross human rights violations,” the UN experts said, “and that their legal representatives are cynical opportunists rather than human rights defenders.

“There is little evidence to support these claims and generalising them is dangerous and regressive,” the experts said.

They noted that requests for corroborating evidence by civil society have gone ignored on multiple occasions by the officials in question.

The UN experts warned that such rhetoric not only imperils protection for victims of trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery, but may also embolden human traffickers.

“This has a chilling effect on those willing to come forward as victims and those willing to provide legal representation to victims, impeding efforts to identify and protect victims and persons at risk of trafficking and hold perpetrators accountable,” the experts said.

They urged public officials to refrain from inflammatory and spurious rhetoric that delegitimises survivors of slavery and human trafficking and their legal representatives. “Focus instead on strengthening measures to protect these vulnerable populations,” the experts said.

The independent experts recommended that as an initial step, the government immediately appoints a new Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner. The post has been vacant since April 2022, despite being mandated under the Modern Slavery Act (2015).

The experts also urged the Government to address human rights concerns they had previously identified regarding risks of trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery faced by workers in the UK, including migrants and asylum-seekers.

The experts have been in contact with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and regret the lack of response to their last communication on the related issue.

Mr. Tomoya Obokata, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences; Ms. Siobhán Mullally, Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children; Mr. Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Israel: UN Experts Condemn Record Year Of Israeli Violence In The Occupied West Bank
UN experts* condemned the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year... More>>


Somalia: Famine Narrowly Averted – So Far, Warn UN Humanitarians
In Somalia, a full-blown famine has been narrowly averted for now, but the hunger emergency has not gone away, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday... More>>


UN: More Than 11,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Yemen Conflict: UNICEF
More than 11,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Yemen - an average of four a day since fighting escalated in 2015, though the number is likely to be far higher, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported...
More>>



UN: Honours Pioneering Initiatives To Restore Ecosystems Worldwide
Ten initiatives from around the globe, which together aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land and coastlines, have been recognized by the UN... More>>


Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 