World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

HKTDC Welcomes Plans For Border Re-opening Between Mainland China And Hong Kong

Thursday, 29 December 2022, 5:45 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Convention and Exhibition sector to benefit, boosting economic recovery

HONG KONG, Dec 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the upcoming plans to re-open borders between Mainland China and Hong Kong. Resumption of travel will rejuvenate the convention and exhibition sector, boosting economic activity and helping to accelerate Hong Kong's economic recovery.

A spokesperson from the HKTDC said: "Given the importance of economic and social connectivity between the Mainland and Hong Kong, the resumption of quarantine-free travel between Mainland China and Hong Kong will certainly be welcomed by many international and Mainland business people who have been waiting for this good news. The unimpeded flow of international and Mainland travellers will also benefit the convention and exhibition sector."

"In the past three years, the HKTDC has been organising physical and online fairs and conferences as well as support programmes to help companies continue doing business during the pandemic. With the lifting of international travel restrictions in Hong Kong in recent months, we have also seen a gradual return of overseas participants to our events. We believe more international and Mainland companies will come to Hong Kong to do business when quarantine-free travel resumes between the Mainland-Hong Kong borders. To help companies capture even more opportunities, we have lined up a full programme of business events from January onwards."

Flagship conferences and fairs in January to kick off the new year

The HKTDC will kick off 2023 with the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) and Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Hong Kong International Stationery and School Products Fair, Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, and Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Exhibition) in January, with missions to overseas cities in February, and the Jewellery show and Filmart in March. The Spring trade show season will see several large-scale events including the inaugural InnoEX, Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) , Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), Houseware Fair, Gifts & Premium Fair in April and International Healthcare Week in May.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Myanmar: Action Needed To Stop Carnage, Says Expert After Adoption Of Security Council Resolution
“It is notable that the UN Security Council has passed a resolution on Myanmar for the first time since the military unleashed a brutal crackdown... More>>


Globetrotter: Iran Punished For Treatment Of Women
The Islamic Republic of Iran was the first UN member ever to be expelled from the prestigious Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), tasked with protecting women’s rights and promoting gender equality...
More>>



Israel: UN Experts Condemn Record Year Of Israeli Violence In The Occupied West Bank
UN experts* condemned the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank this year... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Moscow’s Leverage In The Balkans
Since September, Kosovo’s fragile stability that has endured since 1999, following intervention by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has grown progressively precarious... More>>


UN: Honours Pioneering Initiatives To Restore Ecosystems Worldwide
Ten initiatives from around the globe, which together aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land and coastlines, have been recognized by the UN... More>>


Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 