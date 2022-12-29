HKTDC Welcomes Plans For Border Re-opening Between Mainland China And Hong Kong

Convention and Exhibition sector to benefit, boosting economic recovery

HONG KONG, Dec 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the upcoming plans to re-open borders between Mainland China and Hong Kong. Resumption of travel will rejuvenate the convention and exhibition sector, boosting economic activity and helping to accelerate Hong Kong's economic recovery.

A spokesperson from the HKTDC said: "Given the importance of economic and social connectivity between the Mainland and Hong Kong, the resumption of quarantine-free travel between Mainland China and Hong Kong will certainly be welcomed by many international and Mainland business people who have been waiting for this good news. The unimpeded flow of international and Mainland travellers will also benefit the convention and exhibition sector."

"In the past three years, the HKTDC has been organising physical and online fairs and conferences as well as support programmes to help companies continue doing business during the pandemic. With the lifting of international travel restrictions in Hong Kong in recent months, we have also seen a gradual return of overseas participants to our events. We believe more international and Mainland companies will come to Hong Kong to do business when quarantine-free travel resumes between the Mainland-Hong Kong borders. To help companies capture even more opportunities, we have lined up a full programme of business events from January onwards."

Flagship conferences and fairs in January to kick off the new year

The HKTDC will kick off 2023 with the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) and Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Hong Kong International Stationery and School Products Fair, Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, and Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Exhibition) in January, with missions to overseas cities in February, and the Jewellery show and Filmart in March. The Spring trade show season will see several large-scale events including the inaugural InnoEX, Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) , Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), Houseware Fair, Gifts & Premium Fair in April and International Healthcare Week in May.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

© Scoop Media

