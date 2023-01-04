World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Syria: Security Council Advised To Extend Cross-border Aid Access ‘Without Delay’

Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 6:13 am
Press Release: UN News

UN agency chiefs appealed to the Security Council on Tuesday to extend a deal guaranteeing cross-border aid access to northwest Syria, that’s due to expire in eight days.

The joint statement was issued by the heads of the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA), International Organization for Migration (IOM), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO), UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

If the Council fails to extend resolution 2642, “the consequences will be catastrophic for 4.1 million people in non-Government controlled areas”, the top UN officials underscored.

Survival at stake

At the peak of winter and amidst a serious cholera outbreak, women and children comprise the majority people who need assistance “just to survive”, the statement said.

“Without UN cross-border operations, millions of people, especially those displaced for years and multiple times, will not have access to food and shelter; to help in coping with harsh winter conditions; to the surveillance, treatment and testing capacities needed to contain cholera; to safe water; and to protection from gender-based violence”.

Any failure by the Council to extend the resolution would also mean that the UN Monitoring Mechanism (UNMM) for cross border aid would cease to function, which verifies the passage of humanitarian supplies.

‘Consistent and clear’ position

“Our position remains consistent and clear: Humanitarian assistance and protection services must always be allowed to reach those who need it through the safest and most direct and efficient route”, the senior UN officials said.

They outlined that in 2022, together with partners, aid delivery from across the Turkish border into Syria, reached an average of 2.7 million people every month – including early recovery and livelihood support to strengthen communities across the country.

“We were also able to bolster assistance within Syria from Government-controlled areas across frontlines into the country’s northwest, delivering food, health, education and other supplies for thousands of people in need”, the statement continued.

“We are determined to maintain and expand these deliveries, and we call on all stakeholders for unhindered, sustained and predictable humanitarian access to northwest Syria from Government-controlled areas”.

‘Indispensable’ lifeline

While they are effective, the current crossline deliveries cannot match the scale and scope of cross-border operations that are needed, which are and will continue to be “indispensable”, the agency heads added.

Unlike earlier resolutions, which extended cross-border operations for 12 months, the Council’s most recent authorization extended for just six months.

This has led to additional logistical and operational challenges, increased operational costs, and curbed the capacity of humanitarian partners to provide the aid needed.

“The millions of people who depend on the cross-border lifeline for survival need this resolution to be renewed without delay”, the statement concluded.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Libya: Alarming Levels Of Violence Against Women And Girls Must End
A UN human rights expert today called on the authorities in Libya to take urgent steps to protect all women and girls in the country from rampant violence and mistreatment... More>>



UN: Myanmar: Action Needed To Stop Carnage, Says Expert After Adoption Of Security Council Resolution
“It is notable that the UN Security Council has passed a resolution on Myanmar for the first time since the military unleashed a brutal crackdown... More>>


Globetrotter: Iran Punished For Treatment Of Women
The Islamic Republic of Iran was the first UN member ever to be expelled from the prestigious Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), tasked with protecting women’s rights and promoting gender equality...
More>>


Save The Children: 9 Facts About Our Work In Afghanistan
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Moscow’s Leverage In The Balkans
Since September, Kosovo’s fragile stability that has endured since 1999, following intervention by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has grown progressively precarious... More>>


UN: Honours Pioneering Initiatives To Restore Ecosystems Worldwide
Ten initiatives from around the globe, which together aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land and coastlines, have been recognized by the UN... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 