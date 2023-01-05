World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OKX Announces Comprehensive API Key Security Protection Features, Enhances User Protection Against External Threats

Thursday, 5 January 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Victoria, Seychelles, Jan 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announced comprehensive API key security protection features, further enhancing user protection against external threats.

The features are:
- Auto expiry after 14 days of inactive API keys with trade and withdraw permissions that aren't bound to IP addresses;
- A third-party whitelist that enables users to bind their IPs to cooperating third-party platforms and ensures transactions are from the whitelisted platform;
- Fast API (Fast Connect), which provides additional security for the API key binding process by allowing users to quickly authorize brokers to access, generate and bind API keys automatically in one click; and,
- A risk engine that monitors and flags suspicious transactions, allowing OKX to freeze identified accounts to prevent loss

"At OKX, security of customer funds is always our first priority," said OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique. "Our API safety measures are among the most comprehensive on the market. Traders can use our platform confidently with the knowledge that API keys are protected with multiple layers of security."

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit okx.com

