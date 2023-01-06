USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia Congratulates Sitiveni Rabuka

The University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has congratulated Mr Sitiveni Rabuka after being elected as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji.

In a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister, Sitveni Rabuka, Professor Ahluwalia expressed that he looks forward to working together with the new coalition government to strengthen the relationship between USP and Fiji.

He assured that as a regional institution, USP will continue to serve its island countries, particularly Fiji and work hard to shape Pacific futures.

Professor Ahluwalia said the new government’s continued reassurance to resuming the payment of grants to USP is a great relief for staff and students and revives the longstanding relationship between Fiji and the regional institute.

“I very much look forward to an audience with you in the coming days and salute your stance on good governance and justice. As you embark on your Office, I would like to reassure you of the continued commitment and friendship of USP to your coalition Government and the people of Fiji,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

The USP’s Vice-Chancellor has also acknowledged Prime Minister Rabuka’s support and contribution towards the wholesome development of the institute over the past years.

“I personally acknowledge your previous engagement with USP under your Chairmanship of the Advisory Committee appointed by the USP Senate to assist Labasa Campus on the various programmes relevant and viable to the North of Fiji,” he added in his letter.

Professor Ahluwalia said he and his wife Sandy Price were pleased to receive kind words from the Prime Minister a few days ago and they are both looking forward to meeting him at the earliest opportunity.

