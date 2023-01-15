World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Indonesia: President’s Apology For Past Rights Violations A ‘Step On The Long Road To Justice’

Sunday, 15 January 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, welcomed on Friday the Indonesian President’s statement of regret earlier this week, for serious rights violations dating back to the 1960s.

President Joko Widodo reportedly acknowledged “gross human rights violations” during his country’s past, and expressed regret for a dozen past incidents, stretching back more than 50 years.

These included the 1965-1966 anti-Communist crackdown, the 1982-1985 protester shootings, enforced disappearances in 1997 and 1998, and the Wamena Incident in Papua in 2003.

“I strongly regret that those violations occurred”, he said on Wednesday.

“The President’s gesture is a step on the long road to justice for victims and their loved ones”, Liz Throssell, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told journalists at a regular press briefing in Geneva.

Historical outrage

An estimated half a million people were killed in the anti-Communist crackdown of the 1960s and scores of pro-reform protesters lost their lives in killings during the 1980s, she said.

The violence was unleashed after communists were accused of killing six generals in an attempted coup amid a struggle for power between Communists, the military and Islamist groups, according to news reports.

Mr. Widodo is reportedly the second Indonesian president to publicly admit the 1960s bloodshed, after the late Abdurrahman Wahid's public apology in 2000.

Moving forward

The President’s statement came as a result of findings by the Team for the Non-Judicial Resolution of Past Serious Human Rights Violations, which he commissioned last year, fulfilling an election promise from 2014.

“We hope the report will be made public to encourage discussion and debate”, said Ms. Throssell.

While noting that the President’s statement “does not preclude further judicial action and commits to reforms that should guarantee non-recurrence”, OHCHR also urged the authorities to build on the “tangible steps” taken, in order to “take forward a meaningful, inclusive and participatory transitional justice process”.

The OHCHR Spokesperson said this needed to include “guaranteeing truth, justice, reparations and non-recurrence to victims and affected communities, including victims of conflict-related sexual violence.”

She added that a full transitional justice process “will help to break the decades-long cycle of impunity, advance national healing, and strengthen Indonesia’s democracy.”

Click here to watch the press briefing in its entirety.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Ozone Layer Recovery Is On Track, Due To Success Of Montreal Protocol
The Earth’s ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades, a UN-backed panel of experts said on Monday. But the group also warned of the unintended impacts on the ozone layer of new technologies such as geoengineering...
More>>

UN High Commissioner For Human Rights: Comment On Brazil
“The scenes that unfolded on 8 January in Brazil, when thousands of supporters of the former president stormed and vandalized the headquarters of the three branches of the Brazilian State... More>>

Colombia: ‘Renewed Hope’ For Consolidating Peace Says Guterres
The agreement between the Colombian Government and the five largest remaining armed groups there provides “renewed hope for comprehensive peace... More>>


Save The Children: 9 Facts About Our Work In Afghanistan
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Moscow’s Leverage In The Balkans
Since September, Kosovo’s fragile stability that has endured since 1999, following intervention by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has grown progressively precarious... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 