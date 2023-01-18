World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

More Than 200 Millionaires Urge Global Leaders At Davos To Tackle Extreme Wealth And Tax The Ultra-rich

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Oxfam

Millionaires from 13 countries petition world leaders at Davos to tackle the problem of extreme wealth as new analysis shows that the number of ultra-rich surged by more than 50 percent in the last decade and an annual wealth tax on the world’s richest could raise $1.7 trillion globally.

As the World Economic Forum continues in Davos, Switzerland, over 200 millionaires from 13 countries have urged global leaders to face up to one of the world’s most neglected forms of extremism - that of concentrated wealth. In a letter entitled The Cost of Extreme Wealth, millionaires from multiple backgrounds - including business leaders old and new from tech, food, and energy companies, celebrities Mark Ruffalo and Abby Disney, as well as inheritors and investors - state, ‘the history of the last five decades is a story of wealth flowing nowhere but upwards. In the last few years, this trend has greatly accelerated...The solution is plain for all to see. You, our global representatives, have to tax us, the ultra rich, and you have to start now.’

The letter comes as new analysis conducted by the Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam, and the Patriotic Millionaires shows the growing level of extreme wealth. The total number of people in the world with at least $5 million dollars in net wealth has grown by 52.9 percent over the last decade and individuals with a net wealth of $50 million or more, have enjoyed similar growth levels. Meanwhile, the global billionaire class has more than doubled and their wealth has skyrocketed at a similar rate - 99.6 percent to be exact. This is a gain of more than $5.9 trillion.

Support for action on extreme wealth from this growing number of millionaires comes as a poll of 135 economists, from 40 countries, shows that 71 percent think there is scope for raising taxes on the rich in their country over the coming five years. A similar share (71 percent) responded that rising inequality in their country is partly caused by falling taxes on the rich, and 73 percent think that the rich pay fewer taxes in proportion to their income than the average citizen in their country.

The paper also highlights the extensive public attitude polling on inequality and tax, conducted in G20 countries over the last six years by multiple agencies, all of which show an overwhelming public support for taxing the rich.

Marlene Engelhorn, co-founder of taxmenow, author, and millionaire signatory on the letter said, “The whole world - economists, publics, and millionaires alike - can see the solution that is staring us all right in the face: we have to tax the ultra-rich. If we care about the safety of democracy, about our communities, and our planet we have to get this done. And yet our decision-makers either don’t have the gumption or don’t feel the need to listen to all of these voices. It begs the question, ‘What, or who, is stopping them?’”

The introduction of annual wealth taxes is argued as a key solution to addressing the wealth extreme. According to the report analysis, if a wealth tax was introduced globally, starting at 2 percent annually for those with more than $5 million, 3 percent for those with over $50 million, and rising to 5 percent annually for billionaires, the revenue potential could be $1.7 trillion a year.

The letter will be handed over in person by Patriotic Millionaires member, Phil White and Marlene Engelhorn of taxmenow. It was circulated by Patriotic Millionaires and PMUK, Tax Me Now, Millionaires for Humanity, Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, and Oxfam, and reminds political leaders: ‘Extremes are unsustainable, often dangerous, and rarely tolerated for long. So why, in this age of multiple crises, do you continue to tolerate extreme wealth?’

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Oxfam on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



United Nations: Yemen: Lull In Major Fighting Provides Space For Dialogue
Warring parties in Yemen should take advantage of the current absence of major fighting and use it to advance their talks towards peace...
More>>

Save The Children: Resumes Some Activities With Female Staff In Afghanistan
Three weeks since the Taliban announced that Afghan women were banned from working for any non-government organisations (NGOs), Save the Children said it was restarting some of its activities where reliable assurances had been given... More>>



Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan
More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties began talks this month aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition, which the UN has hailed as an important step towards peace and democracy... More>>


UN: Chief Calls For Renewable Energy ‘Revolution’ For A Brighter Global Future
Renewable energy is the only credible path forward if the world is to avert a climate catastrophe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday, outlining a five-point plan for a just transition... More>>

Colombia: ‘Renewed Hope’ For Consolidating Peace Says Guterres
The agreement between the Colombian Government and the five largest remaining armed groups there provides “renewed hope for comprehensive peace... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 