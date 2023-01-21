World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cambodia: Legal Recognition Of LGBT Families Key To Social Integration Says UN Expert

Saturday, 21 January 2023, 7:19 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (20 January 2023) – Cambodia is poised to make strides toward full integration of LGBT persons in all social sectors, effectively protecting them from violence and discrimination, a UN expert said today, urging authorities to legally recognise LGBT families to ensure social integration.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz, UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, presented his conclusions at the end of a 10-day visit to Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang.

“Without exception, State agents with whom I held conversations acknowledged that diversity in sexual orientation and gender identity was a trait inherent to humankind, and that all Cambodian citizens, including members of the LGBT community, were valued members of society who have the right to live in freedom and equality,” Madrigal-Borloz said.

“Before and during my visit I did not receive any information of massive or systematic physical violence against the people with whom I spoke, or persons known by them. I also note that Cambodia does not have legislation that explicitly criminalises sexual orientation or gender identity. This gave me an encouraging point of departure,” the UN expert said.

In Cambodia, Madrigal-Borloz met with representatives of the State at the national and provincial levels, civil society organisations and over 100 LGBT persons who shared their life experiences with him.

The evidence presented to the independent expert led him to conclude that violence and discrimination against LGBT persons originate in the family sphere, and spills over to life in school, work and when accessing health services. The absence of data creates great challenges in the analysis of the challenges faced by LGBT persons, and the design and implementation of measures to address them. Madrigal-Borloz recommended the adoption of a series of measures, including surveys and data collection, and highlighted that full participation of concerned communities and civil society organisations in the design, implementation and evaluation of public policy is an indispensable part of these measures.

The testimonies received by the UN expert highlighted that, in the Cambodian context, the local communities have identified legal recognition of their families as the key to unlocking many of the advantages of social inclusion. This bears specific relation to deeply cherished values that reinforce family bonds and intergenerational respect and solidarity as part of the recognition of self-worth and social responsibility.

“I encourage the State to make swift progress on this agenda, advanced by Cambodian communities with clear point of reference in the realities of their lives and needs, guided by the three principal commitments that Cambodia is considering since 2019: the recognition of LGBT families through the legal recognition of same-sex marriage, the legal recognition of gender identity, and the adoption of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation,” Madrigal-Borloz said.

 

Mr. Victor Madrigal-Borloz (Costa Rica) assumed the role of UN Independent Expert on Protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity on 1 January 2018. His mandate covers all countries and has most recently been renewed by Human Rights Council resolution 50/10. Victor Madrigal-Borloz is the Eleanor Roosevelt senior visiting researcher at the Harvard Law School’s Human Rights Program. Until June 2019, he served as the Secretary-General of the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT). A member of the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture from 2013 to 2016, Mr Madrigal-Borloz was Rapporteur on Reprisals and oversaw a draft policy on the torture and ill-treatment of LGBTI persons. Prior to this, he led technical work on numerous cases, reports and testimonies as Head of Litigation and Head of the Registry at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and has also worked at the Danish Institute for Human Rights (Copenhagen, Denmark) and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (San José, Costa Rica).

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru To New Zealand Needs Urgent Fast Tracking To End Cruelty Of Offshore Detention
Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in Aotearoa New Zealand yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru...
More>>



Ukraine War: No Chance For Serious Peace Negotiations Yet, Says UN Chief
The UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday that he did not believe that there was an opportunity yet, to organise “a serious peace negotiation” between the warring parties in Ukraine, nearly a year on from Russia’s full-scale invasion... More>>


A Picture Of Global Complicity: Aiding Myanmar’s Military Regime
In the case of the military regime in Myanmar, double standards are not only modish but expected. Despite seemingly bold responses from the international community, Myanmar’s junta is not short of business partners. It is a complicity that continues to be lightly worn in capitals from Washington to Brussels...
More>>


Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan
More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties began talks this month aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition, which the UN has hailed as an important step towards peace and democracy... More>>

UN: Chief Calls For Renewable Energy ‘Revolution’ For A Brighter Global Future
Renewable energy is the only credible path forward if the world is to avert a climate catastrophe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday, outlining a five-point plan for a just transition... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 