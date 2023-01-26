World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Honda And GS Yuasa Reach Basic Agreement Toward Collaboration For A High-capacity, High-output Lithium-ion Battery

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 5:41 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Jan 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) and GS Yuasa International Ltd. (GS Yuasa) today announced that they have reached a basic agreement toward collaboration for a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery. The two companies will discuss specifics with the goal of establishing a joint venture company by the end of 2023.

In order to address the rapidly growing demand for batteries, the two companies reached this agreement to work toward the joint research and development of lithium-ion batteries and battery production methods that will be highly competitive in the global market, as well as the establishment of a supply chain for key raw materials and a highly-efficient battery production system.

Based on the agreement, the two companies will work toward the establishment of a joint venture company by discussing a broad scope of collaborations including the following:
- Research and development of a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery, primarily for EV use, and the required production methods
- Establishment and management of intellectual properties including patents related to the joint research and development
- Planning for products that utilize technologies resulting from the joint research and development, and planning for the required sales channels
- Designing of an efficient production operation including the supply chain for key raw materials

Comments by Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd: "Honda is striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Honda and GS Yuasa have already been working together on lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and this new collaboration will further accelerate Honda's electrification strategies toward the achievement of our carbon neutrality goal."

Comments by Osamu Murao, President and Representative Director of GS Yuasa International Ltd: "Based on our corporate philosophy of 'Innovation and Growth,' GS Yuasa has been taking on challenges to create energy technologies while amassing a broad range of knowledge and know-how related to batteries. Through this new collaboration with Honda, we will contribute to further diffusion of electric vehicles, offer enhanced comfort and peace of mind to customers worldwide and strive to create new value for the realization of carbon neutrality."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Save The Children: Ukraine: One School Destroyed Every Other Day Since September
Reports from Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science show that 48 schools were completely destroyed by active combat, shelling and missile strikes from September to mid-December 2022...
More>>


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru To New Zealand Needs Urgent Fast Tracking To End Cruelty Of Offshore Detention
Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in Aotearoa New Zealand yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru...
More>>



Ukraine War: No Chance For Serious Peace Negotiations Yet, Says UN Chief
The UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday that he did not believe that there was an opportunity yet, to organise “a serious peace negotiation” between the warring parties in Ukraine, nearly a year on from Russia’s full-scale invasion... More>>



WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023
Two-and-a-half billion dollars: that’s how much funding the UN World Health Organization (WHO) will need across its operations this year, it said on Monday, to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation... More>>



Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan
More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties began talks this month aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition, which the UN has hailed as an important step towards peace and democracy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 