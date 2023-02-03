World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Kuwait: Unjustified Medical Fees For Vulnerable Expats Must Be Eliminated

Friday, 3 February 2023, 5:26 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – Kuwait’s government must reconsider the fees it is imposing on non-Kuwaiti patients seeking medical treatment, which are 10 times higher than those imposed on citizens, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health issued a decision last month imposing additional fees on medicine dispensed to expatriates in Kuwait, with an increase of about 100% at hospitals and 250% at dispensaries. The decision imposes a fee of five Kuwaiti dinars (approximately 15 euros) on medicine dispensed by a hospital pharmacy or the pharmacy of a primary healthcare centre (or dispensary), and a fee of 10 Kuwaiti dinars (approx. 30 euros) on medicine dispensed by outpatient pharmacies. These fees will be in addition to the health consultation fee, which is two Kuwaiti dinars (about six euros) for a check-up at a primary healthcare centre, and 10 Kuwaiti dinars for visits to a hospital emergency department or outpatient clinic.

Any decision affecting fundamental rights, particularly the human right to health, must consider access to health facilities and obtaining medical services and should not in any way impede on individuals’ ability to exercise this right, especially if they belong to one of the most vulnerable groups in a society. Migrant workers are the most affected by the introduction of additional fees in Kuwait, since many of them earn less than the minimum wage of 320 Kuwaiti dinars (about 953 euros). The new decision will add to their financial burden, which they may not be able to bear.

The decision is an extension of previous government decisions aimed at raising healthcare fees for expatriates in Kuwait, the first of which was Ministry of Health Resolution No. 294/2017, which imposed fees on health services provided to non-Kuwaitis. According to the law, the employer—as opposed to the worker—is responsible for paying the annual health insurance fees, as Article 2 of Law No. 1 of 1999 on Alien Health Insurance and the Imposition of Fees Against Medical Services states: “No residence permit shall be granted unless a health insurance policy or a medical security contract is obtained. This provision shall be valid for renewal of residence. The employer shall be held liable to pay the health insurance or medical security premiums; and any agreement contrary to this stipulation shall be deemed null and void.”

The increase in medical fees for expatriates runs counter to Kuwait’s relevant international obligations, particularly the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights which stipulates, “The States Parties to the present Covenant undertake to guarantee that the rights enunciated in the present Covenant will be exercised without discrimination of any kind as to race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.”

The Kuwaiti government must halt any measures that may impose additional burdens on migrant workers, particularly those related to healthcare; strengthen control mechanisms when employers fail to meet their obligations to provide health insurance for employees; and ensure that public policies consider migrant workers as one of the groups most affected by the consequences of the growing economic crises.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: One School Destroyed Every Other Day Since September

Reports from Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science show that 48 schools were completely destroyed by active combat, shelling and missile strikes from September to mid-December 2022.More>>


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru Needs Urgent Fast Tracking

Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in NZ yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru.
More>>




WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


Türk: US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Human Rights

New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. More>>



UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan

More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties have begun talks aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 