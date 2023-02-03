ONERHT Foundation Charity Art Exhibition Looks At The Pursuit Of Excellence In Chinese Painting And Calligraphy

Funds raised will be used to promote medical care and support for disadvantaged groups

SINGAPORE, Feb 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd, the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT"), together with its co-organisers Chui Huay Lim Club and Ee Hoe Hean Club, welcomes members of the public to visit its charity art exhibition and appreciate masterful Chinese paintings and calligraphy artworks.

Held at the Chui Huay Lim Club's Heritage Hall, the exhibition presents Chinese paintings and calligraphy artworks by Hong Kong artists Mr Alfred Cheung and Mr Wong Wai Ho which are up for auction. Successful bidders of these artworks will have the option of converting the artwork into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), merging the beautiful traditions of Chinese art with cutting edge technology for the certification of authenticity. The service is provided by AlDigi Technologies, a member of the ONERHT ecosystem of multidisciplinary professional services.

The free exhibition opens to the public from 6-8 February, between 10am-6pm. An opening ceremony will be held at 10am on Monday 6 February 2023 at the venue, and the Guests-of-Honour for the opening ceremony would be A/Prof Ho Peng Kee, Patron of ONERHT Foundation, Mr Ng Hoy Keng, President of Chui Huay Lim Club and Mr Aw Chye Wee, Chairman of Ee Hoe Hean Club.

In addition, various Chinese artworks by renowned artists Xu BeiHong (1895 - 1953), Chen Wen Hsi (1906 - 1991), Wang Zhen/Wang YiTing (1867 - 1938) and Lu Yanshao (1909 - 1993) have been lent to the organisers by Mr Yeo Eng Koon for public viewing at the exhibition. A painting by Cultural Medallion Award winner Mr Lee Hock Moh (b. 1947) will also be displayed at the exhibition.

Funds raised through the event will be used to support three local charitable healthcare institutions: Singpapore Thong Chai Medical Institution, Ren Ci Hospital and Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. Each with its own storied history of service to the community, these three institutions serve thousands of patients every month, regardless of background, race and religion. The funds will enable the three hospitals to expand their services and facilities to support the growing healthcare needs of an ageing population.

Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said, "The exhibition supports disadvantaged groups and the arts, both of which are among the core pillars of the ONERHT Foundation's philanthropic mission. We welcome members of the public to visit the exhibition made possible by the efforts of our co-organisers and the generosity of our donors, sponsors and esteemed artists."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has with the support of its donors and sponsors been able to raise more than S$4 million for more than 24 charitable organisations.

Artists Profile

Mr Alfred Cheung is currently serving as the CEO of APTTPA Co., Ltd. and JC Food Republic Co., Ltd. As a hobby, Mr Cheung devotes himself to the study of Chinese painting art in his spare time. He started learning from Lingnan School renowned painter Rong Shu Shi from middle school, and acquired the know-how of lychee painting, landscape sketches, painting techniques of flowers, plants, birds and animals. He is especially good at painting plum blossoms.

Mr Cheung is also appointed as a director of the Japan Hong Kong Society, consultant of the Japan Hong Kong Society in Tokyo. He has also been a special lecturer for the City University of Hong Kong, giving lectures on refrigeration logistics science and also a Fukuoka MICE ambassador. He is currently a consultant for Tsuruga port as well as marketing ambassador for Fukui Prefecture in Japan and as external advisor to HK Metropolitan University.

Mr Wong Wai Ho is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong listed companies i.e. Road King Infrastructure Limited (HK Stock Code: 1098) and Hang Chi Holdings Limited (HK Stock Code: 8405). He is also Chairman of Eminent EIS International Preschool and TransTEch Limited. Since young, Mr Wong has a strong interest in Chinese calligraphy. Over the years, Mr Wong has developed his own unique style and technique and his calligraphy artwork is highly appraised.

ONERHT Foundation Ltd

A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT") to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours.

Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.

The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$4 million to support more than 24 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundation

