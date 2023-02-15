World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tunisia: UN Rights Chief Concerned Over Crackdown On Opposition

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 6:42 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has voiced concern over the deepening crackdown in Tunisia targeting perceived political opponents of President Kais Saied as well as civil society, his Office, OHCHR, reported on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said that since Saturday, at least nine people have been reportedly arrested and some detained, on security and graft charges.

Among those arrested were two former judges, a lawyer, a prominent businessman, the head of a radio station and the leader of the Islamist Ennahdha political party, according to media reports.

Concern over military tribunals

OHCHR noted that Tunisia’s General Prosecutor has increasingly initiated criminal proceedings against the president’s perceived opponents, charging them with “conspiracy against State security”, causing offence to the Head of State or violating the decree-law to fight cybercrime.

“We are additionally concerned that some of those held on charges connected to criticising the Government have been tried in military courts. We call on the authorities to cease immediately practices of trying civilians before military tribunals,” said Mr. Laurence, speaking in Geneva.

OHCHR urged the Tunisian authorities to respect due process and fair trial standards in all proceedings, and to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained.

Undermining the judiciary

Mr. Laurence added that since July 2021, the authorities have also taken a series of measures that have undermined the independence of the judiciary, including dissolving the High Judicial Council and sacking 57 judges.

“We call on the authorities to work towards bringing justice sector legislation, procedures and practices into line with applicable international norms and standards, and through the separation of powers, to uphold the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WHO: Reports Exponential Rise In Cholera Cases In Africa

Africa is currently experiencing an exponential rise in cholera cases, amid a global surge in the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.
Across the continent, cases in January were 30 per cent higher than for the whole of last year... More>>


Red Cross: Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal
New Zealand Red Cross has launched the Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal to help deliver urgently needed relief to communities impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes... More>>



UN: Türkiye, Syria Quake Latest: Full Scale Of Disaster Still Unfolding, UN Humanitarians Warn

The full scale of the multiple earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria is still unfolding, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, as they stressed the critical need to step up search and rescue efforts...
More>>


World Vision:Warns Of Spiralling Health Crisis And Spread Of Disease In Syria Following Earthquakes

World Vision is concerned about growing health needs in Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and Northern Syria on February 6th... More>>



UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


France: Mass Protests Against Higher Retirement Age
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years. However, 72 percent of French people are against the pension reform—and the trend is rising... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 