People With Disability Australia At 2023 Sydney World Pride!

People with Disability Australia (PWDA) join Sydney’s World Pride 2023 celebrations which launch this Friday 17 February. This is the first time World Pride has been held in the Southern Hemisphere and the first time the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) events make up these celebrations.

“People with disability are all genders and part of the beautiful and diverse shades of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow. With all eyes on Sydney, we are proud to represent our community and its wonderful diversity at this world event as we kick off the season at Fair Day this Sunday 19 February,” said PWDA CEO Mr Sebastian Zagarella.

“PWDA has spent over forty years fighting for full autonomy over our own bodies and resisted narratives that imply our disability somehow invalidates our sexual or gender identity,” said founding member, previous Board President and proud 78er, Dr David Abello.

“Show your support and disability pride by dropping in at the PWDA stall at the biggest ever Fair Day with 300 retail, food and community stalls at Victoria Park Camperdown,” says PWDA President, Ms Nicole Lee.

With something for everyone at Fair Day, bring your fur-babies, family and friends to the all-day ‘dog-friendly’ music, arts, culture and community extravaganza from 10am. Experience the range of live entertainment including the ‘Doggywood pageant’ while you treat yourself from multiple refreshment stalls, food-boutique and bar options.

PWDA will continue to represent people with disability on the following Saturday 25 February, with an 80-strong entry of people with disability proudly and loudly representing PWDA at the SGLMG Mardi Gras Parade.

“We’ll be bursting back onto Oxford Street after a two-year COVID-enforced absence. Our bodies, our lives and our rights will be front and centre, showcasing the vibrancy of LGBTQIA+ people with disability to the world!” said Mr Zagarella.

“As the parade kicks off at dusk on Saturday 25 February, look out for the oversized purple, yellow and blue Harley-Davidson trikes, our red megaphones, red umbrellas, and listen for the noise as we make our way up Oxford Street with family, friends and supporters,” said Ms Lee.

“We’ve defied homophobic and transphobic violence and abuse, and this 2023, we’re celebrating our whole selves - unapologetically queer, unapologetically disabled,” said Dr Abello.

