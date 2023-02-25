Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX And Jessica Mauboy Perform At Sydney Worldpride’s Opening Concert

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue AO OBE took to the stage this evening for Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert, presented by American Express at The Domain on Friday 24 February 2023.

The international icon wowed the crowds with some of her most-loved hits in an unforgettable night of music, celebration and community.

The official opening concert was attended by 20,000 fans from Australia and across the globe who gathered in a huge celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride.

Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy and Electric Fields all performed, with Courtney Act and Casey Donovan hosting and performing.

The event is one of a host of major events taking place this weekend. Tomorrow (Sat 25 Feb) will see the 45th Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade return to Oxford Street and Sunday (26 Feb) will see Kelly Rowland headline at Domain Dance Party.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The full festival program over 300 events across WorldPride Official, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified is available on the Sydney WorldPride website.

