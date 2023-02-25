World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Israel: UN Experts Alarmed By Potential Reinstatement Of Death Penalty For “Terrorism Offences”

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 5:16 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (24 February 2023) – UN experts* today expressed grave concern that the Israeli Ministerial Committee on Legislation will vote on a private member’s bill to reinstate the death penalty for persons defined as “terrorists” next week.

“The reinstatement of the death penalty is a deeply retrogressive step. More so when, on the face of it, the punishment will apply against minorities living within the State or those who live under the 55-year military occupation and rule,” the experts said.

The proposed legislation defines such persons as those who “intentionally or out of indifference cause the death of an Israeli citizen, when the act is carried out from a racist motive or hate to a certain public … and with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland.”

The UN experts said that the proposed law further entrenches two classes of criminal law in the State. “One class which privileges and protects Israeli Jewish citizens of the State and one which further targets, marginalises and undervalues the lives of Palestinian citizens of Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied Palestinian territory—and their fundamental rights to non-discrimination and self-determination,” they said.

Two United Nations Working Groups and seven Independent Experts have trenchantly identified human rights and humanitarian law deficiencies in the Israeli Counter-Terrorism Law 5776-2016 and related regulations and orders (OL ISR 6/2022). The experts clearly identified that these overarching terrorism laws and regulations—including their sentencing provisions—suffer from a lack of legal precision, infringe on critically important rights and appear not to meet the required thresholds of legality, necessity, proportionality, and non-discrimination under international law.

“We are deeply concerned that counter-terrorism laws are already applied arbitrarily and undermine the fundamental guarantees of international humanitarian and human rights law with respect to counter-terrorism efforts,” the experts said. “The proposed law merely exacerbates these challenges.”

According to the experts, the fact that the Bill proposes that if the crime occurs in the occupied Palestinian territory such punishments will apply in military court, even where there is a lack of judicial unanimity on the appropriate punishment is deeply worrying, the experts said. “It also raises significant due process and fair trial challenges, as well as the potential arbitrary deprivation of life,” they said, underlining that the trial of civilians in military courts per se raises serious concerns in guaranteeing the right to equality and a fair trial and is permitted only under exceptional circumstances.

“Human rights violative practices and legislation do not make any country safer or more secure, but rather create the conditions that produce and sustain violence,” the experts warned.

They urged the Israeli government to abandon the Bill that appears discriminatory and pull back from undermining the rule of law in the use of a penalty that the international community has pledged to abolish.

*The experts: Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967; Mr. Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Human Rights Chief Concerned By Escalating Violence In Israel And Occupied Palestinian Territory

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday expressed concern at the escalating cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory after 11 Palestinians were killed and at least 100 injured with live ammunition in an Israeli operation in Nablus...
More>>

Oxfam: Over 20 Million More People Hungry In Africa’s “Year Of Nutrition”

In the 12 months that African leaders vowed to improve food security in the continent, over 20 million more people have been pushed into severe hunger - equivalent to the entire population of Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe combined... More>>


UN Chief: Strongly Condemns DPRK Missile Launch
The UN chief on Sunday strongly condemned the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as news reports said two more missiles had been launched on Monday... More>>


Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>

World Vision:Warns Of Spiralling Health Crisis And Spread Of Disease In Syria Following Earthquakes

World Vision is concerned about growing health needs in Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and Northern Syria on February 6th... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 