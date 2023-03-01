World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Join Us At Scott Base. We’re Hiring!

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 9:49 am
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

Now’s the chance to join the stellar team that supports Antarctic research at Scott Base and in the field for the 2023/24 season.

We are seeking a team of about 40 - from engineers and mechanics, to cleaners and chefs - to keep New Zealand’s research station running in one of the most beautiful yet challenging environments on the planet. The crew keeps the home fires burning, as well as supporting field camps and the traverse across the Ross Ice Shelf.

Scott Base has been the hub of New Zealand's activities in Antarctica since 1957. By joining the legacy, Kiwis are able to make a hands-on contribution to scientific research informing our response to climate change, says Antarctica New Zealand’s Chief Executive Sarah Williamson.

“The effects of climate change are here, and the work done in Antarctica has never been more critical. We need good people on the ground who are willing to get stuck in and support our scientists. The Scott Base crew makes a hands-on contribution to that research.”

At Antarctica New Zealand, our mission is to ensure Antarctica and the Southern Ocean are valued, protected and understood. We support world-leading science and environmental protection of the globally significant continent and surrounding Southern Ocean.

Scott Base is the place to watch history unfold. As well as supporting scientific endeavours, enabling works for the Scott Base Redevelopment are underway on the ice. It’s all action!

“Many people have a dream to visit and work in Antarctica, but not many get the chance to live it,” Sarah Williamson says.

The small team that works at this incredible location needs to work well together, focus on safety, and integrate successfully into a tight, high-functioning community.

The full range of jobs include chef, domestic, medic, base engineers for power and water, carpenter, electrician, mechanic, technical support, traverse and field camp roles, operations scheduler, field support and field training instructors.

The fixed-term roles vary, but most require a commitment from August 2023 to February 2024. For more information about the roles, how to apply and about Scott Base life, see Antarctica New Zealand’s Jobs page. Further roles may be added in coming months, and expressions of interest can be made throughout the year.

Applications close 19 March 2023 at 5pm NZT.

