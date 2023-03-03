World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

First-ever World Seagrass Day Focuses On Conservation

Friday, 3 March 2023, 5:56 am
Press Release: UN News

The United Nations on Wednesday called for more action to protect one of the most widespread and important marine ecosystems on the planet, marking the first ever commemoration of World Seagrass Day.

Seagrasses are marine flowering plants that are found in shallow waters from the tropics to the Arctic Circle, covering over 300,000 square kilometres of the ocean floor.

Although not as colourful as coral reefs, or mysterious as mangrove forests, they provide a wealth of benefits to humans and marine life.

‘Blue forest’ benefits

Seagrass meadows – often referred to as a type of “blue forest” - supply food and shelter to thousands of species of fish, seahorses, turtles, and other marine animals, and sustain some of the world’s largest fisheries.

Non-marine species, including some geese and ducks, rely on them too, as they graze on seagrasses during their autumn migration.

Seagrasses improve water quality by filtering, cycling and storing nutrients and pollutants, thus reducing contamination in seafood. As part of the marine ecosystem, they store up to 18 per cent of the world’s oceanic carbon.

Nature in harmony

They also reduce wave energy, serving as the first line of defense along coasts, protecting communities from the increasing risk of floods and storms.

“The seagrass ecosystem is a perfect example of nature in action, where habitats and the delicate web of life are intertwined in perfect harmony,” said Leticia Carvalho, Head of the Marine and Freshwater Branch of UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Disappearing fast

Despite their importance, including in climate mitigation, seagrass meadows are in danger.

A football field worth of seagrass disappears every 30 minutes, with an estimated seven per cent of meadows being lost worldwide each year, according to UNEP. Key drivers are ocean acidification, coastal development and rising ocean temperatures due to climate change.

SDGs and climate connection

World Seagrass Day aims to raise awareness about the threats to these ecosystems, and promote their conservation, which is critical for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

It was established by the UN General Assembly in a resolution adopted in May 2022.

Ms. Carvalho said the world must prioritize timely, ambitious and coordinated actions that conserve, restore and sustainably manage seagrasses.

As that happens, countries will need to ensure that local communities, who have been living in harmony with nature for thousands of years, also benefit, she added.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: 5 Guterres Stresses Commitment To Iraq During First Visit In 6 Years
The Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, is in Iraq for the first time in six years, expressing support for the country’s people, the new Government and its ambitious reform agenda... More>>



Science Media Centre: The Science Of Fukushima’s Treated Nuclear Wastewater – Expert Reaction
Japan has recently deferred plans to release more than one million tonnes of treated nuclear wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean until it is verifiably safe to do so...
More>>



World Bank: As Growth Returns To The Pacific, Debt And Inflation Remain Concerns
After nearly three years of economic contraction, Pacific economies can anticipate a return to growth this calendar year despite ongoing challenges, according to the World Bank... More>>

Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 