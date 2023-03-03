World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iraq: Repatriations From Notorious Syria Camp ‘An Example For The World’

Friday, 3 March 2023, 5:59 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday praised Iraq for repatriating its citizens from camps in northeast Syria holding people suspected of having ties to ISIL extremists, urging other governments “to take responsibility and to act”.

The UN chief was speaking to journalists following a visit to the Jeddah Rehabilitation Centre in northern Iraq, where he met returnees from the notorious Al-Hol camp, whose residents are mainly women and children under 12.

“Iraq is demonstrating with enormous commitment that responsible repatriations are possible, by finding dignified solutions anchored in the principles of both accountability and reintegration. And it is working. I witnessed it today,” he said.

Dire conditions, potential risks

Mr. Guterres - a former UN High Commissioner for Refugees who has visited camps across the globe – was certain that Al-Hol is “the worst camp that exists in today’s world”, noting that people have been stranded there for years and in the worst possible conditions.

He said detainees have been deprived of their rights, and are vulnerable and marginalized, and remain trapped in a desperate situation with no end in sight.

“They deserve a path out. This is a matter of human decency and compassion – and it is a matter of security,” he said.

“Because the longer we let this untenable situation fester, the more resentment and despair will grow, and the greater the risks to security and stability.We must prevent the legacy of yesterday’s fight from fueling tomorrow’s conflict.”

A complex issue

The Secretary-General commended the Iraqi Government for its efforts, which he called “an example for the world”, though recognizing that repatriation is an extremely complex, challenging and sensitive issue.

He appealed to countries that have nationals in Al-Hol camp and elsewhere to “significantly step up their efforts” toward the safe and dignified return of these persons.

“They need to follow the example of Iraq,” said Mr. Guterres. “All countries with their citizens in Al-Hol must do the same, and must do the same in a dignified repatriation in line with applicable international law, and in the case of children, guided by the principles of the best interests of children.”

Support for reintegration

Mr. Guterres said the returnees he met at the rehabilitation centre want to reintegrate into their communities and societies.

He encouraged the Iraqi authorities to continue working towards their accelerated community-based reintegration, noting that most are under the age of 18.

The Secretary-General underlined the UN’s full commitment and support for what he called “this vital effort”.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: 5 Guterres Stresses Commitment To Iraq During First Visit In 6 Years
The Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, is in Iraq for the first time in six years, expressing support for the country’s people, the new Government and its ambitious reform agenda... More>>



Science Media Centre: The Science Of Fukushima’s Treated Nuclear Wastewater – Expert Reaction
Japan has recently deferred plans to release more than one million tonnes of treated nuclear wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean until it is verifiably safe to do so...
More>>



World Bank: As Growth Returns To The Pacific, Debt And Inflation Remain Concerns
After nearly three years of economic contraction, Pacific economies can anticipate a return to growth this calendar year despite ongoing challenges, according to the World Bank... More>>

Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 