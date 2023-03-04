BRIEFING NOTES: Cambodia

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 3 March 2023

Subject: Cambodia

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said today he is dismayed by the 27-year sentence handed down against Cambodian opposition figure Kem Sokha on charges of treason and conspiracy with a foreign power. He will serve his sentence under house arrest.

The High Commissioner said: “I am concerned by the basis of the charges and the conduct of his trial. I urge the Government to promptly release Kem Sokha and ensure his human rights are fully respected, including his right to a fair trial and to participate fully in the conduct of political affairs.

“It is deeply concerning that the Royal Government of Cambodia continues to suppress political opponents and independent media in the lead-up to elections in July.” The High Commissioner calls on the authorities to foster an environment in which free elections can take place and to protect the civil and political rights of all.

© Scoop Media



