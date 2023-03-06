Honeywell Wins Contract For Sydney Metro West

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2023 – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON), a global leader in connected buildings, has signed a contract worth over $180 million with Sydney Metro West to provide critical systems for the project. Sydney Metro West is a new 24 kilometre metro line with stations confirmed at Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock, The Bays, Pyrmont and Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD.

The Honeywell agreement includes the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of Building Management Control Systems, CCTV, Public Address, Fire Detection, and Passenger Information Display Systems. Honeywell's support arrangements for stations and lines will support uptime and availability for years to come, providing travellers with confidence in the delivery, ongoing maintenance, and asset management of the systems.

“Honeywell is providing crucial components to Sydney Metro West. These systems will provide standardised equipment for operation and maintenance and a consistent customer experience,” said Tom Bain, General Manager Asia Pacific, Honeywell.

As part of the contract, Honeywell will deliver the system’s framework and the associated technologies that help deliver operational efficiency, resilience, safety and passenger experience, reducing interface risk, improving customer and network outcomes, and enhancing value for money. Honeywell will provide a system secured with Honeywell’s operational technology cybersecurity framework that enables easy operations and full visibility into facility operations across building management, security systems and fire and life safety.

Honeywell has delivered total asset management and public private partnership projects in Australia for more than 30 years, supporting commercial buildings, healthcare, critical infrastructure and justice and corrections projects.

