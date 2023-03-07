World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Human Rights 75: Concrete Action Needed To End Racial Discrimination – UN Human Rights Chief

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 6:46 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

6 March 2023

All human beings are born free and equal. Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms without distinction of any kind. This is the promise set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. However, the daily reality for millions of people shows how far this promise is from being realised.

Racism and racial discrimination affect people in every corner of this planet. This needs to stop.

Recent tragedies have galvanized attention and further commitments to action, prompting momentum for change. It is time for governments to take concrete steps - with effective participation of those affected and their communities - to tackle persistent and emerging forms of racial discrimination; and to repair long-standing human rights violations, including those rooted in legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will give States an impetus to take prompt and robust steps, in law and in practice, to advance equality and combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

Racial justice and equality for everyone is possible. Let’s get to work to make it a reality.

The High Commissioner has sent a letter to States inviting them to combat racial discrimination by committing to take specific and urgent actions. To read it, click here. English and French

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from UN Human Rights Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Estimated 125,500 Children Impacted By Back-to-back Tropical Cyclones
Communities in Vanuatu are slowly beginning to pick up the pieces left behind after destructive winds and heavy rains, brought by two Category Four cyclones, tore through the Pacific Island nation within the space of a few days...
More>>

UN: Expert Decries Launch Of “Shameful, Catastrophic Cuts” In Food Aid For Rohingya In Bangladesh
The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews made an urgent appeal to Member States today to reverse “the shameful, catastrophic cuts” to food rations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh that began to be implemented yesterday... More>>



UN: 5 Guterres Stresses Commitment To Iraq During First Visit In 6 Years
The Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, is in Iraq for the first time in six years, expressing support for the country’s people, the new Government and its ambitious reform agenda... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 