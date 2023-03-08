World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 7:01 am
Press Release: UN News

Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday.

“It is hard to imagine peace while State actors continue to be involved in gross human rights violations,” said Commission member Barney Afako, presenting the latest report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“A true demonstration of the Government’s stated commitments to peace and human rights would involve dismissing the responsible officials and initiating prosecutions.”

Based on investigations undertaken in South Sudan and the neighbouring region throughout 2022, the report identifies widespread attacks against civilians, systematic sexual violence against women and girls, the ongoing presence of children in fighting forces, and State-sponsored extrajudicial killings.

Change is possible

Commission members told the Council that South Sudan “can be different”, and that the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which ended a brutal civil war, remains the framework to address the conflict, repression, and corruption.

The Agreement also charts a pathway for South Sudanese to make a permanent constitution that should strengthen rule of law and respect for human rights, thus laying a foundation for national stability, they said.

“The challenge of advancing peace and human rights in South Sudan is very heavy, and international attention and support must not flag,” Mr. Afako said.

Vanishing civic space

While long-delayed progress on a constitution and elections are planned in the next 18 months, the civic space needed to make these meaningful has virtually disappeared, he said. At the same time, activists and journalists operate under threat of death and detention.

“We demand that the authorities immediately end the harassment of civil society, and protect political space,” he said.

Commission member Andrew Clapham said that senior public officials and military officers should be held accountable for serious crimes, “or we will never see an end to the gross human rights violations”.

Attacks on civilians

Attacks against civilians persist precisely because perpetrators are confident they will enjoy impunity,” he said.

The report’s findings describe multiple situations where State actors are the primary perpetrators of serious crimes under South Sudan’s laws, as well as under international law. Members of non-State armed groups have also committed violent crimes carried out in various areas of conflict.

Established in 2016, the UN Commission is tasked with addressing alleged gross violations and abuses of human rights and related crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence and ethnic violence, with a view to ending impunity and providing accountability.

Its three members are mandated to determine and report facts and circumstances of rights abuse, collect and preserve evidence, and clarify responsibility for alleged violations.

Systematic rape, sexual violence

“We have documented human rights violations in South Sudan for many years, and we continue to be shocked by the ongoing violence, including horrific sexual violence, targeting civilians, and perpetrated by members of the armed forces, different militia, and armed groups,” Mr. Clapham said.

Recalling a recent visit, he said Commission members met with brave survivors who shared their experiences of trauma, loss, and hunger.

“Faced with persistent cycles of violence and insecurity, many told us they are disillusioned and losing hope,” he said.

The report detailed specific incidents, including an operation in Leer County, where Government officials directed militias to carry out widespread killings, systematic rape, and forced displacement against civilians in an area considered to be loyal to the opposition.

Mr. Clapham said that although the Government has announced special investigation committees on several situations the Commission has examined, only one such body appears to have carried out inquiries, no reports have been published, and no related criminal trials have taken place.

Meanwhile, he said the Commission continues to preserve evidence to enable future prosecutions and other accountability measures.

Critical juncture

“The world’s youngest nation stands at a crossroads,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, “but the Government, with the support of the international community, has the opportunity to choose a path of healing and sustainable peace. Strengthening accountability and civic space are critical.”

Currently, he said the number of victims is “staggering”. In 2022, the Human Rights Division documented 714 incidents of violence affecting 3,469 civilians. Some 1,600 were killed, 988 injured, and 501 abducted.

Despite calls for a ceasefire and the implementation of the Peace Agreement, conflict and clashes across the country are resulting in a raft of documented human rights violations and abuses against its people.

“Generations of South Sudanese have endured lives of fear, extreme violence, and chronic instability,” he said, urging the Government to uphold its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including by protecting civilians from attack and ensuring accountability for violations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>

Save The Children: Vanuatu: Estimated 125,500 Children Impacted By Back-to-back Tropical Cyclones
Communities in Vanuatu are slowly beginning to pick up the pieces left behind after destructive winds and heavy rains, brought by two Category Four cyclones, tore through the Pacific Island nation within the space of a few days...
More>>

UN: Expert Decries Launch Of “Shameful, Catastrophic Cuts” In Food Aid For Rohingya In Bangladesh
The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews made an urgent appeal to Member States today to reverse “the shameful, catastrophic cuts” to food rations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh that began to be implemented yesterday... More>>

Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 