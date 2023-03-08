Clifford Hallam Healthcare Selects Rimini Consult™ Professional Services To Accelerate Business Targets

LAS VEGAS – March 8, 2023 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Clifford Hallam Healthcare (CH2), Australia’s only fully integrated, nationwide pharmaceutical and medical consumers distributor, selected Rimini Consult™ Professional Services to successfully implement an upgrade to its business-critical SAP BusinessObjects version from 4.1 to 4.2, expanding its current contract of software solutions with Rimini Street.

Clifford Hallam Healthcare (CH2), a member of the federal government program, Community Service Obligation, ensures all Australian residents have timely access to medicines, regardless of their location. The company relies heavily on SAP BusinessObjects to provide the critical data that is required to maintain compliance with the program. In addition, SAP BusinessObjects is the core to its in-house developed application responsible for producing sales data that ensures timely payments to CH2 from its pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers.

To improve and accelerate business operations that directly impact the company’s aggressive business goal, CH2 looked to Rimini Street, which has been its trusted SAP software support provider since 2019. Rimini Consult™ offers a myriad of solutions including technology investment road mapping, migration, and skills augmentation. CH2 leveraged the vendor-agnostic suite of services to review options for increasing the speed, efficiency, and security of its SAP BusinessObjects 4.1 environment.

“Rimini Street took the time to listen and learn about my environment, giving me clarity and peace of mind knowing what the outcome will be and how it will improve my operations,” said Nav Pillai, chief information officer at Clifford Hallam Healthcare. “They even provided in-depth license advisory support, helping me understand exactly what my total cost of ownership would be if I were to make the move to version 4.2 versus 4.3.”

With the migration successfully implemented, CH2 has benefitted from a reduction in security vulnerabilities and need for break fix support, improved speed in reporting, and greater confidence gained in the data collected.

“We are proud to have worked closely with the Clifford Hallam Healthcare team in their software version upgrade, helping the company move closer to its next technology goals focused on predictive analytics and electronic data interchange (EDI) projects,” said Bill Carslay, Rimini Street’s group vice president and general manager of Rimini Consult™.

About Clifford Hallam Healthcare

Clifford Hallam Healthcare (CH2) with its 8 warehouses across Australia, distributes pharmaceuticals for direct-to-consumer markets, hospitals, pharmacies, and to all sectors of senior care including assisted living facilities, retirement homes, and at-home care. With great passion for delivering exceptional service with every interaction, CH2’s extensive product range of over 35,000 products, easy ordering portals, and nation-wide discreet delivery services makes the company a distinct leader in the pharmaceutical distribution industry.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, over 4,900 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

