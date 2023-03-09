World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stop NZ Being Dragged Back Into A Re-activated Korea War

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: NZ DPRK Society

“New Zealand must ensure that it is not manipulated into ‘reparticipating’ in a re-activated Korean War,” says Peter Wilson, Secretary of the NZ Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Society.

“We are concerned by a January article in The Korea Herald which states that later this year New Zealand will be asked to attend a meeting of all countries that supported the USA in the 1950-53 Korean War. The newspaper reports that these ‘sending states’ will be asked to abide by their 1953 “commitment to reparticipating in the [Korean] war.”

See: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230111000682

The request will be made by the ‘United Nations Command’ which, despite its name, is not a United Nations Agency. Three United Nations Secretary Generals (Boutros Ghali, Kofi Annan, and Ban Ki-moon) have all declared that the United Nations Command has nothing to do with the United Nations. In June 2013 Ban ki-moon’s spokesperson stated, “The UN did not at any time have any role in the command of the forces that operated in Korea in 1950-1953.”

In December 1975, the United Nations General Assembly passed resolution GA 3390 (XXX) which stated that it: “Considers that it is necessary to dissolve the ‘United Nations Command’ and withdraw all the foreign troops stationed in South Korea. This has never been acted upon.

“Through no fault of their own, Koreans have been forced to live in two separate countries since the late 1940s. Re-activating the war will not bring them back together. Only dialogue, undertaken by all parties with a genuine desire for rapprochement, can bring back peace to this fractured nation,” Peter Wilson says.

The NZ DPRK Society calls on the New Zealand Government not to agree to ‘reparticipate’ in a new Korean War; not to attend the end of year meeting to discuss this and to withdraw all NZ Defence personnel assigned to the sham ‘United Nations Command’.

