World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share In 2022 According To McCoy Power Report

Friday, 10 March 2023, 6:22 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

- Global gas turbine leader with 33% global gas turbine market share and 49% Advanced Class gas turbine market share

- Cumulative orders for J-series gas turbines surpassed 100 units, contributing to the company's top market share

TOKYO, Mar 9, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), captured the top market share by megawatts in 2022 with a global gas turbine market share of 33% according to McCoy Power Reports data.(1) The company has also secured 49% market share in the Advanced Class(2) gas turbine market, led by Mitsubishi Power's latest model JAC (J-Series Air-Cooled) gas turbines.

Mitsubishi Power's high market share results is attributed to its strong project execution track record, high performance, and product reliability. Mitsubishi Power has extensive experience with large frame gas turbines, including the F, G and J-series. The G-series has surpassed 7 million actual operating hours (AOH) and the J-series has surpassed 2 million AOH.

In the heavy-duty gas turbine market, which is the most popular segment for combined cycle gas turbines, the JAC is the world's leading gas turbine with an efficiency greater than 64%.It meets rigid standards for reduced carbon emissions, offering the lowest emissions in its class.The J-series has surpassed 100 units of cumulative orders. In 2022, the company received orders for 20 units of the JAC gas turbines (the latest J-series model), accounting for about 60% in terms of output, and contributing to the high market share.

Another feature contributing to Mitsubishi Power's leading global status is that all its heavy-duty gas turbines are now equipped with hydrogen co-firing capability for even deeper decarbonization. The gas turbines are capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas, which can be increased to 100% hydrogen in the future.

Toshiyuki Hashi, MHI Senior Executive Fellow and Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters of Energy Systems, commented on the achievement of this record: "Mitsubishi Power continues to be recognized as both a market and industry leader, receiving top global market share in heavy duty gas turbines. We are eager to continue working with our customers and partners worldwide to drive a realistic energy transition toward carbon neutrality."

(1) This is based on the McCoy Power Report in the United States, which provides detailed market research on global power generation projects.
(2) Advanced Class gas turbines include G, H and J classes.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Cambodia: UN Experts Condemn Verdict Against Opposition Leader Kem Sokha
The verdict of treason against Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha would have a chilling effect on political activism and freedom of expression in the country ahead of July national elections, UN experts* warned today...
More>>

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>


UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 