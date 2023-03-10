World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

In Africa And The Middle East, Internet Shutdowns Shroud Human Rights Abuses

Friday, 10 March 2023, 7:10 am
Press Release: Access Now

Access Now and Global Partners Digital are proud to launch a new report, Evading accountability through internet shutdowns: Trends in Africa and the Middle East, examining how authorities in these regions are weaponizing shutdowns to obscure grave human rights abuses. The report draws on examples from Africa and the Middle East to show how some countries with poor track records are repeatedly imposing shutdowns, how they are often preceded by political upheaval and conflict, and how vague laws enable arbitrary orders to cut off online communication.

“Internet shutdowns provide a cover for authorities to commit egregious acts with impunity,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “They prevent journalists and activists from documenting and reporting on human rights violations in real-time, taking governments one step closer to authoritarianism and away from accountability.”

The report, which builds on Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition’s latest data on global internet shutdowns, spotlights the catalysts for shutdowns in Burkina Faso, Chad, Ethiopia, Iran, and Sudan. The report’s recommendations urge governments, businesses, civil society, and other actors to resist the resurgence of shutdowns, calling for them to:

  • Push authorities to publicly commit to protecting and preserving internet access at all times, and particularly during important events;
  • Galvanize the international community to denounce internet shutdowns and pressure perpetrators to stop wielding them as a weapon against civilians;
  • Support civil society to continue using strategic litigation to challenge shutdowns; and
  • Equip civil society and others who resist the rising tide of shutdowns with the tools and resources they need to monitor and document shutdowns worldwide.

“Governments should uphold people’s basic human rights, not avoid accountability for abusing them,” said Lea Kaspar, Executive Director at Global Partners Digital. “This research is an important step in documenting the links between state violence and internet shutdowns, and we hope that it will inform and encourage policymakers’ and activists’ advocacy efforts on the topic.”

Read the full joint report.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Cambodia: UN Experts Condemn Verdict Against Opposition Leader Kem Sokha
The verdict of treason against Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha would have a chilling effect on political activism and freedom of expression in the country ahead of July national elections, UN experts* warned today...
More>>

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>


UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 