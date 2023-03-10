World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#KeepItOn In Mauritania: Authorities Must Restore Internet Connectivity

Friday, 10 March 2023, 7:14 am
Press Release: Access Now

Following reports of a nationwide block on mobile internet access in Mauritania, Access Now urges authorities to immediately and fully reconnect the country.

According to Cloudflare data, Mauritanian authorities cut off mobile internet access on March 6, 2023, immediately after four prisoners, described as “terrorists” by the Interior Ministry, escaped from a jail in Nouakchott. During their escape, two guards were killed, while another two were wounded; sparking a nationwide pursuit and the ongoing shutdown.

“In times of heightened social tension and unrest, internet access is more of a lifeline for people than ever,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “Stopping people from communicating with each other is unjustified and disproportionate; the government should change course immediately and restore access for all people.”

Mauritanian authorities have a track record of deploying internet shutdowns during critical national moments, having previously flipped the kill switch in 2019 after a highly contested presidential election.

“Internet shutdowns make it harder for people to share accurate, timely updates and to avoid disinformation,” said Bridget Andere, Africa Policy Analyst at Access Now. “When people are worried about their safety, they need more access to information, not less.”

