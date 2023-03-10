World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iranian Protest- Rally - Sunday - 12 March - 1.00pm - Western Park

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Woman Life Freedom

The Woman, Life, Freedom group (WLF.NZ) is holding a demonstration on 12 March 2023 at 1.00pm (This is a global rally around the world condemning the chemical gas attack on schoolchildren in Iran)

Join us in condemning the brutal chemical attack on school children in Iran! Every child deserves to feel safe and secure at school, but over 1200 innocent children have been poisoned by their own government in an attempt to maintain power and suppress dissent. We cannot stand by silently while such atrocities are committed. Let's raise our voices and demand justice for these children and their families. Let's show our solidarity with the people of Iran, especially the brave children who continue to fight for their basic human rights and freedom.

Woman Life Freedom

Join us in solidarity on 12 March 2023 in Western Park at 1.00pm in support the Iranian community of Aotearoa.

Karen Chhour (Act MP) will be joining us for this rally and will be speaking

On behalf of the movement, human rights advocate and lawyer, Samira Taghavi, today issued this press release;

The Woman, Life, Freedom campaign in New Zealand continues its commitment to supporting brave Iranian civilians who have been protesting against the brutal Iranian regime for nearly four months now.

Yet the government continues to do very little. Our Government must now take these strong steps:

  • They must immediately add the murderous Revolutionary Guard Corp, (it’s members - and as a group, dependent relatives of members) to New Zealand’s ‘terrorist entities list’. While Ardern has lost the opportunity to lead, she can at least now follow the assertive steps of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp. We note that the New Zealand government added, “The Proud Boys” to the terrorist list, a group which is apparently minor in size and effect, compared to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp – a group responsible for countless deaths.
  • Quickly draft and pass an Iranian sanctions bill - a move that would likely have broad cross-party support.
  • Expel the Iranian ambassador and transfer New Zealand embassy functions from Tehran to Ankara, Turkey.
  • Allow 100 Iranian woman to enter New Zealand universities for study at Masters and PHD level, while paying domestic student fees.

Please be the voice for the voiceless by attending this event

