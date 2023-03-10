World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FWRM offers Women’s Mentoring Programme again in 2023

Friday, 10 March 2023, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Fiji Women's Rights Movement

Due to the overwhelming success of the inaugural Paying it Forward Mentoring (PiF-M) programme for mid-career women launched in 2021 on International Women's Day, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement is proud to announce today the commencement of the second round of the programme - PiF-M2.

A total of 12 women have been shortlisted for interview, of whom 6 will be selected, from numerous applications received by the organisation. The mentees will undergo one-to-one mentoring, done virtually, by mentor and FWRM board member, Imrana Jalal.

“From the 7 women who participated in the program 3 went onto regional or more senior and more complex and challenging roles. All are firmly on a pathway to enhanced leadership. How to balance being a parent and an executive is one of the more difficult problems we tried to find coping skills for,” said Jalal. She said that “FWRM is proud to have been part of that journey” and that “this program is one of the most gratifying and rewarding things I have ever done”.

The mentoring programme was launched to guide and help mid-level career women through barriers faced at work and guide them on how to address the challenges to moving on to the next level of their careers.

"PiF-M2 offers guidance on how to break the glass ceiling and combat gender discrimination in the workplace. The program helps women who have faced challenges to advance their career and recognise opportunities,” FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh said.

This mentoring programme is specifically targeted at women (Fijian citizens only) aged 35 years – 45 years, at mid-career level with potential for advancement within their own fields and organisations and is delivered through the lens of feminism and gender equality.

According to a mentee of the first phase of the programme, PiF-M allowed her to analyse her professional capacity and provided guidance to move forward in her career.

"I had 12 sessions and each was so helpful to me as a person, a mum, a wife and as an upcoming executive in the company. This program made me overcome obstacles I’ve faced, prepared me to know how to overcome future obstacles and made me believe in myself and not be afraid to go for it! Thank you so much for equipping me to get to the next level I need to get to, and I guarantee I will share the lessons I’ve learnt with Imrana to other women in my circles and networks," the mentee said.

Ms Singh said the year-long programme was tailor made for Fiji citizens only, targeting this specific group of women to help provide them support and guidance.

“This is another opportunity to support women at mid-career levels and to the growth of women who have the potential to be leaders in different areas of work. These are women who are often overlooked for promotions to top levels of management in the workplaces”, Ms Singh said.

Ms Singh said that in 2022, FWRM published a Perception Study on Leadership in Fiji that concluded that 69% of survey respondents indicated that “gender stigmatisation” decreased a woman’s chances of being a leader.

A previous survey carried out in 2020, on Gender Equality, diversity, and inclusion focusing on leadership in Fiji government-controlled boards found that in 38 state-owned enterprises, women’s participation is low, and below the global target of a minimum of 30% by 2020. Of 192 Board members in 38 Boards, women comprised only 21% of all Board members or 40 of 192. Ten of 38 Boards, or 26%, had less than 30% women participation.

“This is still less than the global target of 30% of women in all forms of decision making by 2020 set during the 1995 Beijing Platform of Action. Women’s participation in leadership is very low and it is our duty to help progress women into these spaces,” Ms Singh said.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day this week, FWRM hopes that more urgent efforts will be made to include women in decision making spaces.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fiji Women's Rights Movement on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Cambodia: UN Experts Condemn Verdict Against Opposition Leader Kem Sokha
The verdict of treason against Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha would have a chilling effect on political activism and freedom of expression in the country ahead of July national elections, UN experts* warned today...
More>>

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>


UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 