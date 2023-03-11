World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World’s Best Athletes Gather To Compete In Sunday’s Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2023

Saturday, 11 March 2023, 5:25 am
Press Release: Nagoya Womens Marathon

  • Ruth Chepngetich aims to defend her title and set course record.
  • Growing attention to the largest women’s marathon in the world with the highest first prize in the marathon sport: US$250,000.

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon held a pre-race press conference for the invited elite athletes today in Nagoya, Japan prior to the event scheduled for this Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, 2022 Champion of both Nagoya in 2:17:18 and Chicago in 2:14:18 with the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, was “happy to be back in Nagoya” and said, “My condition is good, and my target for Sunday is to defend my title with a new course record.”

Joining the competition from Japan, Tokyo Olympian in the women’s marathon Ayuko Suzuki commented “I want to reach the fullest potential of my current self and improve my personal best of 2:22:02.” Her fellow Olympian Honami Maeda said she wanted to “run under 2 hours 24 minutes and qualify for the selection race for Japan’s marathon team for the Paris Olympics.”

Although they did not attend the press conference, other strong competitors, including Nancy Jelagat of Kenya, who holds a personal best record of 2:19:31, will compete in Sunday’s race.

In addition to these top elite athletes, many amateur and fun runners will join the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2023 from home and abroad. It will be the first race in four years to be held fully open to all women who love running around the world as the Japanese government finally lifted the Covid-related border restrictions last fall. All finishers will be presented with an event’s exclusively designed Tiffany & Co. pendant and a New Balance T-shirt as the finisher prize.

Since last year, the Nagoya Women’s Marathon offers the world’s highest first prize of US$250,000. It is gathering special attention whether Ruth will win her second consecutive title or a new heroine will be born.

The race will be streamed live free of charge to 34 countries and regions (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and United States of America) on the race’s official website at https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/broadcast.php. Stay tuned for the race start at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Japan time!

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nagoya Womens Marathon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Cambodia: UN Experts Condemn Verdict Against Opposition Leader Kem Sokha
The verdict of treason against Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha would have a chilling effect on political activism and freedom of expression in the country ahead of July national elections, UN experts* warned today...
More>>

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>


UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 