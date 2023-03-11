World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Vanuatu Emergency: UN Supports Aid Effort After Cyclones, Earthquake

Saturday, 11 March 2023, 5:53 am
Press Release: UN News

UN humanitarian coordinators have deployed to Vanuatu to help with the aid response, a week since back-to-back tropical cyclones and a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island nation.

According to the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office, more than 250,000 people have been affected, which is almost 80 per cent of the country’s population.

First Judy, then Kevin

Less than a week after Cyclone Judy forced residents to evacuate from the capital Port Vila, they were then hit by Cyclone Kevin, a category four storm that brought heavy rain and winds measured at over 230 kilometres an hour, or 142 miles per hour.

Vanuatu’s 13 islands were then hit by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck 90 kilometres from the second largest city, Luganville.

A state of emergency was declared on 3 March.

Connectivity challenge

Initial reports indicate that homes, livelihoods and power lines have been damaged, but impact assessments have been hindered by connectivity problems linked to the emergency.

The UN’s intervention comes at the request of the authorities in Vanuatu, confirmed aid coordination office, OCHA, which said on Thursday that eight staff have deployed to the capital, Port Vila, to support the Government-led response.

“This deployment follows an official letter from the Vanuatu Prime Minister, Hon. Alatoi Ishmael Kalsahau, welcoming support and assistance from the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT), the regional coordination body of the international community, composed of humanitarian UN agencies, international NGOs and the Red Cross Movement”, said acting UN Resident Coordinator to Vanuatu, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Tuvalu, Alpha Bah.

Aligning support

He added that UN teams would continue to follow the lead set by Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office, and the Government, “to ensure our support is aligned to their recovery priorities.”

The hardest hit areas established so far, were Shefa and Tafea, Penama, and Malampa, Northern and Western Penama Province, and Sanma and Torba Provinces, the UN team reported.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Cambodia: UN Experts Condemn Verdict Against Opposition Leader Kem Sokha
The verdict of treason against Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha would have a chilling effect on political activism and freedom of expression in the country ahead of July national elections, UN experts* warned today...
More>>

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>


UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 