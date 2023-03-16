2023 UN Human Rights Prize Open For Nominations

GENEVA/NEW YORK (14 March 2023) - Nominations are now open for the 2023 UN Human Rights Prize, which recognizes individuals and organisations for outstanding achievements in human rights. The award ceremony will take place at UN Headquarters in New York in December 2023.

“This year’s Prize comes at a special moment, as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reconnect to its values,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk.

“Around the world, human rights defenders and activists have been the driving force for human dignity, equality and justice. They are more than tireless advocates of the Universal Declaration; they are its translators, from principle to reality, day-by-day striving to transform the world we live in into the one we hope for,” he added.

The Prize was established by the UN General Assembly in 1966 and is awarded every five years.

Nominations will be open until 23:59 (EDT) 15 April 2023/ 05:59 (CET) the following day. They can be submitted through https://bit.ly/HRPrize2023

For more information on the UN Human Rights Prize, nominations and selection process: https://bit.ly/408MzQC

