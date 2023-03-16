Copenhagen Is The Top City For A Good Work-Life Balance

The Danish capital, Copenhagen, has been crowned the best place to live to maintain a good work-life balance

Forbes Advisor’s 2023 World Work-Life Balance Index, ranks Helsinki, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden in second and third places respectively

Auckland, New Zealand, is the only non-European city in the top 10, and ranks in fifth place

US cities do not rank among the best places to live for the work-life

Forbes Advisor’s Work-Life Balance Index ranks major cities across the world, based on a number of factors including, happiness, gender equality and average working hours.

A new study from Forbes Advisor has reveals that more than half (54%) of Brits would trade a better work-life balance for a lower income*. Its 2023 Work-Life Balance Index uses a wide range of data sources to uncover which major cities in the world offer residents the best work-life balance.

The ten best cities in the world for a work-life balance

Ranking City Country Happiness Index Score Average Employee Weekly Working Hours Avg. Days Annual Leave (Excluding public holidays) Proportion of Remote Working Vacancies (%) Sunlight Hours (Annual) Work-Life Balance Score 1 Copenhagen Denmark 7.62 25.9 25 27 1,635 70.5 2 Helsinki Finland 7.84 29.4 25 51 1,860 65.1 3 Stockholm Sweden 7.36 29.1 25 46 1,907 64.8 4 Oslo Norway 7.39 26.9 25 35 1,690 63.2 5 Auckland New Zealand 7.28 26.3 20 24 2,005 62.7 6 Gothenburg Sweden 7.36 29.1 25 42 1,760 60.7 7 Reykjavik Iceland 7.55 33.6 24 46 1,330 58.7 8 Vienna Austria 7.27 32.4 30 25 1,925 58.5 9 Edinburgh Scotland 7.06 25.6 28 28 1,440 57.1 10 Belfast Northern Ireland 7.06 25.6 28 27 1,302 57

For additional data point figures, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/uk/advisor/business/work-life-balance-index/, (additional data points include maternity leave, property price to income ratio, gender inequality index and parks & nature per capita)

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is officially the best city in the world for a healthy balance between personal life and work. Data shows that Copenhagen ranks highly on various lifestyle related factors, including second in the World Happiness Index and first for gender equality according to the Gender Inequality Index.

Denmark is also renowned for its excellent parental leave policies with both working parents entitled to combined leave of up to 52 weeks. Many workplaces have also adopted the Danish hygge culture, which centres on slowing down and taking time to appreciate life’s small pleasures.

The capital city of Finland, Helsinki also scored highly on the index, securing second place. Finnish residents are granted a minimum 25 days paid time off (excluding public holidays) and are offered an average of 320 days of split parental leave. Finland ranks number one on the World Happiness Index.

In third place among the best cities for a work-life balance is Sweden’s Stockholm. Employers regularly offer flexible working arrangements, with almost half (46%) of jobs currently found to be advertising hybrid or remote working. Additionally, there is plenty of opportunity for recreational activities, with 75 areas of parks and recreation ground.

Auckland in New Zealand is the only city outside of Europe to feature in the top 10, taking fifth position. Two cities within the UK – Edinburgh and Belfast – make the top 10, ranking ninth and 10th respectively. Manchester and also Glasgow feature in the top 25.

Overall, UK cities rank highly for factors such as maternity leave (eligible workers recieve a minimum of 39 weeks paid leave), annual leave of 28 days (including public holidays), and flexible working opportunities. However, London just missed out on the top 25, ranking 26th in the world for a work-life balance.

By comparison, employees in the US are legally entitled to zero days paid annual leave and maternity leave. In fact, vacation days and parental leave is often offered as a perk by US employers. Not one US city features in the top 50. The highest ranking US city for a work-life balance is Atlanta which ranked 52nd in the world.

Kevin Pratt, Business Expert at Forbes Advisor commented: “It is highly beneficial for businesses to prioritise and support employees' work-life balance – not only from a human perspective but because happy and rested employees are likely to perform better at work. They may also be less likely to call in sick or take extended time off due to stress or longer-term health problems.

"Happy employees are also likely to remain in their roles for longer, reducing the considerable time and costs associated with recruiting new staff.

“Businesses that strive to provide an environment that encourages and supports a healthy work-life balance will also attract the best candidates. And, of course, a business’ success – financial and otherwise – is almost entirely down to its people.”

